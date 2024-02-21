X

Emergency services puts out fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus

News
News

Emergency services put out a fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus shopping center on Wednesday evening. There were no casualties.

Witnesses reported the fire services had left the scene by 6 p.m. having extinguished the blaze.

A call was made to the Alarm Center (Häirekeskus) at 4:16 p.m. and the emergency services arrived at 4:25 p.m.

"The source of the open fire must have been a technological problem. I cannot think of anything else at the moment. But this cannot be confirmed yet, as investigators are still working on it," said Gert Teder, field manager at the Northern Rescue Center.

"The fire has engulfed a storage block. There may be a lot of combustible material – furniture, mattresses, etc.," he said.

Teder added center was evacuated quickly and praised the security company working at the mall.

He confirmed that there were no casualties. "At the initial stage there was information that two people were missing, but these people have now been contacted," Teder said.

Work is still ongoing. "We are working in the warehouse and also checking the burning area. Smoke has spread into the center, but there are no flames. The fire has been contained and the extinguishing will continue for another three to four hours. The center will not be ventilated before tomorrow morning," he said.

Rescue Board spokesperson Siim Palu advised residents living close by to shut their doors and windows and avoid the area.

At the peak of the blaze, seven crews were working at the scene.

-

Editor: Helen Wright

