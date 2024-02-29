EDF commander on Palm's active duty retirement: He felt he wasn't trusted

Commenting on Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm's recently announced decision to retire from active duty, Gen. Martin Herem, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), said that the lack of trust in Palm expressed in the media in recent weeks also had a role in this decision. Herem believes that retired officers and politicians have unduly disparaged the Estonian Division commander.

When did Maj. Gen. Palm inform you that he wants to join the reserve and why he is doing so? What reason did he give, and did you consider talking him out of it?

We've been speaking a great deal in recent days about service, service opportunities and everything else. Of course I've spoken with him about whether he'd consider continuing to serve. But I received this notice a few days ago, and for me there was nothing surprising in it anymore.

But what were Palm's reasons for deciding to join the reserve?

But that is quite understandable. Palm has had a very good career in the EDF, and he is basically at the peak of his career; there is nowhere left to go from there. Hence, one will seek new opportunities.

But is there a bit of a concern here as well that the EDF could lose out on very competent, good people if they're given the impression that there is no further opportunity for advancement within the structures of the EDF? The EDF is actually losing a very good, qualified officer, the likes of whom will take years to replace.

Of course we're losing [one]; I'm afraid that's the case. Not everyone gets to be commander of the EDF, which means that at some point, even as a general, you'll have reached the top of your career. And if you're interested in doing something else, then it's a good time to step aside.

Besides, if you feel like you aren't trusted, and that is certainly what Palm has been made aware of via the press in recent weeks, then that certainly has an impact of its own as well.

But have we developed a problem where some of those in leadership aren't trusted? Is that how things should be, or should it still be moreso up to the EDF to consider internally who is the best fit for a position? Is it a bad trend for it to be suggested to someone like this that they aren't trusted?

No, I can't stop anyone from talking, but what has been expressed in the press by retired reserve officers and politicians has been, in my opinion, disparaging and, in my opinion, completely unfounded for the most part.

But whether one officer or another serves in a given position all takes place according to the rules, and the defense minister has now decided on a new commander of the EDF.

I have proposed appointing other general commissions, senior officer commissions this summer as required for rotation. So that's all fine.

But did Palm not have any other opportunities to continue serving in the EDF or national defense sector? Are there not, for example, posts at NATO at some point where someone with exactly these skills is needed? Did you also discuss options for ways he could continue serving in some other capacity?

We have positions within Estonia and outside of Estonia, and we have people for all of these positions. One crucial aspect is that they also have to be interested in serving in that position. Ergo, Palm wasn't interested in certain other positions.

Leaving Palm aside for a moment, what's the status on our division? Palm, you could say, is actually the father of our division; he's done a great job building it up. Do you already know or have in consideration options for who can take over the job, and could such a change in leadership delay how quickly our division achieves the necessary level? Or is everything going smoothly?

First of all, Palm has developed the division not from scratch, but from before even that, because he's been involved with this division since its inception. But forming the basis of the division are still other parts, skills, powers and competences of the EDF, in the development of which Palm certainly has a very big role.

The division itself is doing very well. In the span of a year, the division has made such progress that it's viewed in quite a few places as some kind of anomalous development. The division is currently participating in a training exercise where the division will also be evaluated. This is a U.S.-organized exercise, and it's doing quite well there right now.

Leadership of the division will likely have to be taken over by one of its deputies, an interim [commander]. But we'll have a division commander by summer. I've made the relevant proposals to the minister of defense; until he confirms them, I will not be commenting on them.

Is there something we should still be doing a bit better or could something be done so that these highly skilled individuals would be better motivated to remain in service so that the EDF doesn't lose these people before they might retire? Is there a concern here?

Looking at the bigger picture, I don't see a very big issue. We have a certain number of posts for generals in Estonia. And at some point generals have to vacate them, otherwise they'll be blocking the way for those rising up the ranks.

So in the big picture, I'd say that if we've seen generals in their 50s [retire from] service, then that's no big deal. Otherwise we're packing the top with generals, and that wouldn't do anyone any good, because there's a limit to our resources somewhere as well.

Currently we're moreso short lieutenant colonels, sergeant majors and majors than generals. And again, if we keep generals in one place for too long, even if they were to rotate laterally, so to speak, somehow switching roles among themselves, then that would undeniably stifle the careers of those rising up from below and who are even better prepared.

So I don't see an issue in the big picture, and I believe that generals will always have some sort of outlet either directly involving national defense or in support of it in some way, and so surely does Gen. Palm.

