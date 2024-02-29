X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonian Division commander to retire from active service in March

News
Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm.
Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm has asked to leave active service, which request EDF Commander Gen. Martin Herem has granted. Palm will join the reserve from March 29.

"Maj. Gen. Palm is an officer dedicated to his service with significant achievements. His contribution to the defense and development of the armed forces has been notably impactful," said Gen. Martin Herem, the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

"During Maj. Gen. Palm's determined service, significant steps have been taken to improve conscription results, namely developing a more combat-capable reserve force, integrating allies through the eFP battle group, and later in the creation and development of a division. In recent years, Gen. Palm has definitely been one of the most influential 'faces' of the Estonian Defense Forces to our allies, both in Estonia and abroad," explained Herem.

Palm himself stated in the same official press release that he has served in various roles in the EDF since 1992, starting from conscription in the Kalev Battalion and having led the division for just over a year.

"I can confidently say that I am very proud of this. Having gone through different leadership levels in the EDF, led a department in the Ministry of Defense, and participated in the activities of international staffs, I concluded that there aren't many opportunities left to advance in the defense system. I am grateful to the people with whom I had the honor to serve and to strengthen and develop the EDF and, more broadly, the national and allied defense of Estonia and thus NATO. I decided that now is the time to pass the baton to new people, many of whom I have also served with, and I believe that our national defense has fulfilled, is fulfilling, and in the future will fulfill its primary mission – to protect Estonia even better," said Maj. Gen. Palm.

Veiko-Vello Palm, along with Vahur Karus, was one of the favorites for the position of the commander of the defense forces when Martin Herem announced that he would leave his position before the end of his extended term. Palm was particularly favored by Herem and Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm for this position. For various reasons, Palm and Karus did not gain enough support, and Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur nominated Andrus Merilo for the position of the commander of the EDF, which was also supported by the government. President Alar Karis recently promoted Merilo to brigadier general, and he will take office on July 1.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:30

Government approves transfer of shares in state-owned Nordic Aviation Group

15:58

Infortar diversifying into agricultural production

15:18

Estonian Meistriliiga preview: Experts tip FCI Levadia for 2024 title

14:41

SDE's Pärnu County region names former president as European election candidate without consulting him

14:15

Pay docked for Tartu Courthouse employees that let in 'Z' vandalism culprit

13:53

Kaja Kallas: We have to keep in mind Moldova as well when assisting Ukraine

13:23

Estonian Division commander to retire from active service in March

12:58

Port of Tallinn's annual turnover falls to €117 million

12:20

Tallinn releases new guide to create sexual harrassment-free nightlife

12:01

Eesti Energia oil shale power plant writedowns lead to net loss in 2023

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.02

Over 83,000 Russian citizens resident in Estonia

28.02

March forecast: Spring to keep Estonia waiting this year after all

28.02

Overview: What is being done and what is planned for Rail Baltica

27.02

Estonian-registered firm sanctioned by US

28.02

Tallinn and Tartu wastewater study shows rise in cannabis and cocaine use

27.02

Daily: Russian citizen scales border fence in attempt to enter Estonia

28.02

Molotov cocktail thrown through Latvian Occupation Museum window

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: