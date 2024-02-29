Estonian Division commander to retire from active service in March

"Maj. Gen. Palm is an officer dedicated to his service with significant achievements. His contribution to the defense and development of the armed forces has been notably impactful," said Gen. Martin Herem, the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

"During Maj. Gen. Palm's determined service, significant steps have been taken to improve conscription results, namely developing a more combat-capable reserve force, integrating allies through the eFP battle group, and later in the creation and development of a division. In recent years, Gen. Palm has definitely been one of the most influential 'faces' of the Estonian Defense Forces to our allies, both in Estonia and abroad," explained Herem.

Palm himself stated in the same official press release that he has served in various roles in the EDF since 1992, starting from conscription in the Kalev Battalion and having led the division for just over a year.

"I can confidently say that I am very proud of this. Having gone through different leadership levels in the EDF, led a department in the Ministry of Defense, and participated in the activities of international staffs, I concluded that there aren't many opportunities left to advance in the defense system. I am grateful to the people with whom I had the honor to serve and to strengthen and develop the EDF and, more broadly, the national and allied defense of Estonia and thus NATO. I decided that now is the time to pass the baton to new people, many of whom I have also served with, and I believe that our national defense has fulfilled, is fulfilling, and in the future will fulfill its primary mission – to protect Estonia even better," said Maj. Gen. Palm.

Veiko-Vello Palm, along with Vahur Karus, was one of the favorites for the position of the commander of the defense forces when Martin Herem announced that he would leave his position before the end of his extended term. Palm was particularly favored by Herem and Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm for this position. For various reasons, Palm and Karus did not gain enough support, and Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur nominated Andrus Merilo for the position of the commander of the EDF, which was also supported by the government. President Alar Karis recently promoted Merilo to brigadier general, and he will take office on July 1.

