X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Skills shortage remains high in Estonia

News
Man working with wood (photo is illustrative).
Man working with wood (photo is illustrative). Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Although vocational training centers train skilled workers in a wide range of professions, there is still a shortage of professionals in the Estonian labor market. Most of the shortage is in technical fields and people have to be bought from abroad.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) estimates that there are signs that the number of unemployed could start to fall as we head into spring and summer. However, Estonia faces a persistent shortage of labor in certain sectors.

"For example, there is a constant shortage of nurses and teachers, but also if you look at the industrial sector, there is actually a constant shortage of skilled workers," Meelis Paavel, the head of the unemployment Insurance fund, said.

"An entrepreneur always expects someone with very good skills, and not tomorrow, but usually yesterday. /.../ In my opinion, too many professions are taught in too many places in Estonia and this sometimes does not guarantee quality and is ultimately more expensive for the state," he said.

Anneli Entson, the director of the Pärnumaa Vocational Training Centre, said that they are in constant contact with entrepreneurs and professional associations. Skilled workers are most needed in technical professions.

"Electronics people for sure, people with IT specializations /.../ are needed in the market for the future. We are now offering refresher training for wind turbine electricians," he said.

According to her, a skilled worker needs a good apprenticeship, but also qualified teachers. While finding vocational training is generally easy, finding teachers is more difficult.

Sven Mats, managing director of Matek, a company that manufactures timber frame houses in Pärnu County, said that despite the number of skilled workers trained in vocational education, there are still too few people in Estonia who want to do this kind of work.

"The general tendency, of course, is that Estonia has reached the same level of development as the rest of developed Europe, where there are not too many people who want simple factory jobs. In reality this still means that the people we find have to be trained locally. /.../ I think we will still have to bring in a lot of these specialists from outside Estonia.," Mats said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:09

Watch again: Constitutional committee debates Russia's frozen assets with foreign experts

14:08

Skills shortage remains high in Estonia

13:31

Anders Åslund: Russia's sovereign assets in West have to be seized, sent to Ukraine

12:45

Unemployment Insurance Fund sees signs of improvement on Estonian labor market

12:02

Estonian Greens, Parempoolsed both running full candidate lists at European elections

11:17

Lux the police dog making progress in training

10:24

Statistics: Hotel guest numbers in Estonia down slightly this January

09:46

Statistics: Industrial production volume down 8.6 percent in January

09:46

Analyst: Prices hiked more readily in Estonia than in Latvia, Lithuania

08:59

Norstat: Urmas Reinsalu continues as most-supported potential prime minister candidate

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.03

Lithuanian intelligence: Russia preparing for long confrontation with NATO

06.03

Narva bombing 1944: Only the blind cannot see the parallels with Russia today

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.03

Kallas: I will not be ALDE's European elections lead candidate Updated

07.03

Europe's eastern expansion: On real and perceived borders

07.03

Estonian DefMin, EDF drop sales of products still available in Russia

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

07.03

Expert: Mark Rutte as next NATO sec gen would suggest western disunity

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: