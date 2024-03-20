Reform Party calls for creation of EU defense commissioner role

In its manifesto for the upcoming European Parliament elections, the Reform Party is proposing the creation of a European Union Commissioner for Defense role, along with the issuance of €100 billion-worth of Eurobonds for the defense industry in the European Union.

"If Ukraine is to win, it is essential that Europe's contribution to defense is increased. Our adversaries have increased their defense budget many times over. Estonia is leading the way here. Defense policy must be one of the priorities for the new European Commission," said Yoko Alender, who led the drafting of the Reform Party's manifesto for the European Parliament elections.

In order to ensure a coherent and strong EU defense policy and an efficient defense industry, as well as a budget for joint procurement, the Reform Party considers it necessary to create the post of EU Defense Commissioner and issue bonds for defense spending.

According to Alender, the role of the defense commissioner would to coordinate national defense policies along with the development of the European defense industry, as well as facilitate cooperation between the European Union as a whole, NATO and third countries.

Urmas Paet (Reform), vice-chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that the development of European defense capabilities and the strengthening of security also require systematic attention and action at the European Commission level.

"The current fragmentation of this issue between different commissioners is not in line with the real needs and importance of the area. It is important that the member states and NATO also have a specific partner in the European Commission with responsibility for European defense and security," Paet said.

Paet added that the 27 members of the European Commission have tried to establish the varying importance of different tasks. However, European defense policy is currently one of the most important areas, which requires the full commitment of the European Commission.

The Reform Party will finalize its manifesto for the 2024 European Parliament elections on April 7.

