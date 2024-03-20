Reform Party calls for creation of EU defense commissioner role

News
Yoko Alender at the Reform Party council.
Yoko Alender at the Reform Party council. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

In its manifesto for the upcoming European Parliament elections, the Reform Party is proposing the creation of a European Union Commissioner for Defense role, along with the issuance of €100 billion-worth of Eurobonds for the defense industry in the European Union.

"If Ukraine is to win, it is essential that Europe's contribution to defense is increased. Our adversaries have increased their defense budget many times over. Estonia is leading the way here. Defense policy must be one of the priorities for the new European Commission," said Yoko Alender, who led the drafting of the Reform Party's manifesto for the European Parliament elections.

In order to ensure a coherent and strong EU defense policy and an efficient defense industry, as well as a budget for joint procurement, the Reform Party considers it necessary to create the post of EU Defense Commissioner and issue bonds for defense spending.

According to Alender, the role of the defense commissioner would to coordinate national defense policies along with the development of the European defense industry, as well as facilitate cooperation between the European Union as a whole, NATO and third countries. 

Urmas Paet (Reform), vice-chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that the development of European defense capabilities and the strengthening of security also require systematic attention and action at the European Commission level.

"The current fragmentation of this issue between different commissioners is not in line with the real needs and importance of the area. It is important that the member states and NATO also have a specific partner in the European Commission with responsibility for European defense and security," Paet said.

Paet added that the 27 members of the European Commission have tried to establish the varying importance of different tasks. However, European defense policy is currently one of the most important areas, which requires the full commitment of the European Commission.

The Reform Party will finalize its manifesto for the 2024 European Parliament elections on April 7.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:17

Analyst: Startups will not make up 30% of Estonia's GDP by 2030

19:00

Ukrainian artist Mariia Bonchuk opens exhibition at Tallinn's Põhjala tehas

18:25

First case of tickborne encephalitis already diagnosed in Estonia this year

17:56

Tallinn's Stroomi to get beach house with observation deck next year

17:34

Tallinn: Four new kindergartens to open this year, more on the way

16:56

Center general secretary: We need to get our messages out more clearly

16:35

Luminor forecasts 1 percent fall for Estonia's GDP in 2024

16:31

Regional minister to resign if no progress made on policies by mid-April

15:58

Heidy Purga: Fundamental change awaited in culture policy

15:21

PPA pensions fraud case to be heard starting day after Jaanipäev

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

19.03

Direct flights available to over 50 destinations from Tallinn this summer

19.03

Tallinn's Peterburi tee renovation to start in autumn

19.03

Estonia's air among world's cleanest

19.03

Electricity prices will rise to almost €500 on Wednesday morning

19.03

Kallas in Berlin: Ukraine urgently needs weapons, ammunition

11:15

Kallas: Next NATO Secretary General should come from Eastern Europe

12:15

Lawyer: Constitution does not allow for revoking Russian citizens' voting rights in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo