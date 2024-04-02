Finnish police: One dead in Vantaa school shooting

Viertola School.
Viertola School. Source: Jani Saikko/Yle
The police in Finland have confirmed that shots were fired and resulted in injuries and a death at a school in the city of Vantaa.

One minor died and two more were injured in a shooting incident at the Viertola School in Vantaa, north of Helsinki, on Tuesday morning, the authorities said, adding that a suspect, who is also a minor, has been apprehended.

Officers were called to the scene at 9.08 a.m. and asked people in the area to stay away from the school and to remain indoors while not letting in strangers, public broadcaster Yle reports.

The Viertola School, housed in two locations, has some 800 students in grades 1-9 and a staff of around 90. The shooting incident occurred at the school's Jokiranta site, which serves pupils in grades 3 to 6.

One sixth-grader (12) died after being shot by another 12 year-old classmate at the Viertola School in Vantaa on Tuesday morning, the police said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspected shooter fled the school on foot and was caught by officers in the northern Helsinki Tapulikaupunki neighborhood, according to police.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Yle

