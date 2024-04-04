Wintry weather in Estonia set to last a couple more days

Snowdrop appearing in early spring.
Snowdrop appearing in early spring. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Ain Paloson
The return to winter in Estonia is set to run through to the weekend. Thursday's weather will be cold, but dry, while the sleet and snow is forecast to make a reappearance on Friday.

Much warmer weather is expected to arrive with the start of the new week, though temperatures will fluctuate somewhat between now and then.

Wednesday night was particularly cold, and the mercury fell as low as -5 degrees Celsius, while northerlies blew up gusts up to 15 meters per second.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Thursday, April 4, 2024. Source: ERR

The cloud cover has lifted slightly in the West on Thursday morning, but the rest of the country will remain cloudy, though dry.

Ambient temperatures are milder in the west and south (-3 to -1 degrees) than on the north coast (-6 to -4 degrees). The northerly winds continue, though have died down slightly, at 5-9 meters per second, in gusts up to 12 meters per second.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Thursday, April 4, 2024. Source: ERR

The cloud cover will ease further still daytime, but temperatures are set to remain slightly below zero (-1 degree in Tallinn) on the North coast during the day, meaning the kilted British Army pipers due to appear at Stroomirand on Thursday afternoon may face a chilly time of it.

Winds will die down slightly, only to pick up again slightly in the west on Thursday evening.

Thursday night will be cold too, at -2 degrees on average.

On Friday, a depression is set to bring back the sleet and snow, which will fall rather as rain in the far west and south towards Friday evening.

This means that while Friday daytime will still be cold, it will be mostly slightly above zero, and Friday night into Saturday morning will not be any colder than that.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, April 5 to Monday, April 8, 2024. Source: ERR

Saturday will see a low-pressure system bringing still milder air, though with rain, and average daytime ambient temperatures of +8 degrees.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cold again, around zero, but Sunday itself (+10 degrees on average) and Monday (+13 degrees) will be much warmer, albeit with showers too – even on the first work-day of the new week, when skies will be clearer.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Taimi Päljak.

