Heat records broken in Estonia as temperatures hit 25 degrees

Several new temperature records were set in Estonia on Wednesday (April 10), the Environmental Agency said.

On Wednesday, it was the warmest April 10 on record in various places across the country, the agency wrote on its Facebook page.

While the morning was comparatively cool, a rapid increase in air temperature occurred in mainland Estonia by mid-morning. For example, a 7 degree rise was recorded at the Võru observation station between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

At Mustvee, near Lake Peipus, the temperature rose from 11 to 24 degrees Celsius during the day.

The highest temperatures were recorded in Southeast Estonia, where several stations measured air temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius.

But in comparison, 127 kilometers away on Kihnu Island, it was much colder. The daytime air temperature was 5–9 degrees.

Miina Krabbi, head of the Environmental Agency's weather observation department, said the previous warm record for April 10 was set in 1984 when Võru recorded 18 degrees Celsius.

--

