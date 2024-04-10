Wednesday's temperatures above 20 degrees, though winds picking up in evening

Wednesday's weather in Estonia will bring high temperatures for the time of year and rain, but cooler and drier conditions in the west, with the dividing line running roughly northwest to southeast, from Tallinn to Võru County.

The winds will pick up in the evening also.

The coming days are also forecast to see somewhat changeable conditions and with rainfall.

Tuesday night was cloudy with southeasterly breezes, but temperatures were well over zero nationwide, a trend which continues in the morning, which is set to be dry.

The cloud is forecast to thin somewhat in the morning, particularly around Tallinn and in central Estonia, and there will be no showers of any significance.

Ambient temperatures will be as high as 14 degrees Celsius in Võru County, and no lower than the 7 degrees forecast for Hiiumaa.

Weather map for the morning of Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Source: ERR

However as the day progresses, conditions will become more changeable, though the mercury will continue to rise, peaking at 24 degrees in the Southeast, and only slightly lower in the east and center (21-22 degrees). It will be much cooler in the west – from 18 degrees in the capital, down to 15 degrees in Pärnu, 13 degrees in Haapsalu and a relatively chilly 10 degrees on the islands, where it will be dry at least.

The winds will pick up, too – 5-10 meters per second in guests up to 14 meters per second in coastal areas will drive rain in the eastern half of the country, with the possible appearance of thunderstorms towards Peipsi järv.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Source: ERR

Temperatures will fall in the evening, and overnight the average will just be +4 degrees, though most of the showers will fizzle out.

Thursday morning will remain dry only for quite heavy rain to spread from the islands to the mainland by the afternoon. Average temperatures daytime are forecast at 10 degrees on Thursday, and will remain fairly constant in a range of 8-12 degrees through to Sunday. Similarly, nighttime values will be in the 5-6 degrees range.

Light showers are forecast for Friday, gaining in intensity Saturday, though the latter half of Sunday is forecast to be drier too.

Four-day weather outlook Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14, 2024. Source: ERR

--

