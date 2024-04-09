Temperatures up to +20 degrees Celsius in Estonia on Tuesday

News
Spring.
Spring. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Tuesday's weather in Estonia will be warm, with temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius forecast.

However, as is often the case at this time of year, temperatures will fluctuate through the week and will be only in the single figures on average Thursday and Friday daytime.

Cloud cover will prevail and bring showers, though the sun will peep through plenty of times also.

A low-pressure area lies to the west and north of Estonia, while a high-pressure zone, with a warmer air mass, lies to the south and east.

Inland, daytime temperatures on Tuesday will comfortably exceed 15 degrees Celsius when clear. Where there is cloud cover, and still more close to the coasts, where there will be a sea breeze, ambient temperatures may be lower.

Monday night was cloudy and mostly dry, with patches of rain in the northeast, and temperatures above zero everywhere.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Source: ERR

Tuesday morning may bring occasional light rain and fog in some areas. Temperatures will be warmest in the southeast (+10 degrees), with the lowest values (+5 degrees) experienced at the opposite end of the country, on Hiiumaa.

While the day will remain mostly cloudy, it will bring much warmer temperatures, +17-19 degrees in the southern half of the country, though it will be cooler in the north and west (12-15 degrees), particularly in coastal areas, where cloud cover will be slightly thicker and as noted, breezes will cool things down more.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Tuesday, April 9, 2023. Source: ERR

Scattered showers are forecast for the east, which is also the region which will see the sharpest fall in temperatures in the evening.

Overnight temperatures into Wednesday will nonetheless remain above zero, though broadly in the single figures (+3-7 degrees).

Wednesday will again bring showers though with clearer skies and warm temperatures, +18 degrees on average. One rain system departing Wednesday night, which will be chillier, will be replaced by another arriving from the seaward side Thursday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday's average daytime temperatures are forecast at +8-9 degrees, and though Friday night is to be clearer, the ambient temperature will dip below zero in places. Saturday will be sunnier, with average temperatures of +12, though showers can be expected even then.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Wednesday, April 10 to Saturday, April 13, 2024. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming.

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Ele Pedassaar.

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:35

Estonia could take delivery of new self-propelled howitzers in five years

08:00

Tallinn coalition negotiators disagree on third country nationals' voting rights

07:32

Temperatures up to +20 degrees Celsius in Estonia on Tuesday

08.04

Coalition discusses budget cuts and protected areas

08.04

Annual Estonian Cultural Days brings diaspora together in New York City

08.04

Doctors: Hospital mergers will not solve problems

08.04

Metro group: Proposed Tallinn light metro could compete with car

08.04

Free Nations League holds first meeting in Estonia

08.04

Environmental Board: Linnamäe Reservoir needs to be liquidated in the interests of salmon

08.04

More than 100 cruise ships expected to visit Estonia this summer

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.04

Ärileht: Estonian coach operator continues doing profitable business in Russia

06.04

'Grand Designs' episode sparks big interest in Estonian solar roof panel makers

08.04

More than 100 cruise ships expected to visit Estonia this summer

08.04

Metro group: Proposed Tallinn light metro could compete with car

08.04

Wolf hunting becomes sharp political issue in Europe

04.04

'Pealtnägija': The odd case of the literally dirty Libyan money found in Estonia

08.04

Annual Estonian Cultural Days brings diaspora together in New York City

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo