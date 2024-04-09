Temperatures up to +20 degrees Celsius in Estonia on Tuesday

Tuesday's weather in Estonia will be warm, with temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius forecast.

However, as is often the case at this time of year, temperatures will fluctuate through the week and will be only in the single figures on average Thursday and Friday daytime.

Cloud cover will prevail and bring showers, though the sun will peep through plenty of times also.

A low-pressure area lies to the west and north of Estonia, while a high-pressure zone, with a warmer air mass, lies to the south and east.

Inland, daytime temperatures on Tuesday will comfortably exceed 15 degrees Celsius when clear. Where there is cloud cover, and still more close to the coasts, where there will be a sea breeze, ambient temperatures may be lower.

Monday night was cloudy and mostly dry, with patches of rain in the northeast, and temperatures above zero everywhere.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Source: ERR

Tuesday morning may bring occasional light rain and fog in some areas. Temperatures will be warmest in the southeast (+10 degrees), with the lowest values (+5 degrees) experienced at the opposite end of the country, on Hiiumaa.

While the day will remain mostly cloudy, it will bring much warmer temperatures, +17-19 degrees in the southern half of the country, though it will be cooler in the north and west (12-15 degrees), particularly in coastal areas, where cloud cover will be slightly thicker and as noted, breezes will cool things down more.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Tuesday, April 9, 2023. Source: ERR

Scattered showers are forecast for the east, which is also the region which will see the sharpest fall in temperatures in the evening.

Overnight temperatures into Wednesday will nonetheless remain above zero, though broadly in the single figures (+3-7 degrees).

Wednesday will again bring showers though with clearer skies and warm temperatures, +18 degrees on average. One rain system departing Wednesday night, which will be chillier, will be replaced by another arriving from the seaward side Thursday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday's average daytime temperatures are forecast at +8-9 degrees, and though Friday night is to be clearer, the ambient temperature will dip below zero in places. Saturday will be sunnier, with average temperatures of +12, though showers can be expected even then.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Wednesday, April 10 to Saturday, April 13, 2024. Source: ERR

