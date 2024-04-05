Six-month Euribor rate falls to 3.822 percent

Euro bills and coins.
Euro bills and coins. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The six-month Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor), which relates to loans and leases, has fallen to 3.822 percent, its lowest figure since mid-June last year.

The six-month Euribor rate rose above four percent in mid-September 2023, after the European Central Bank (ECB) opted to continue with a strategy of raising interest rates.

By mid-October, the Euribor had reached its peak at 4.143 percent. This was followed by a decline, and the rate fell below the 4-percent mark again in early December.

Until the summer of 2022, the rate had been in the negative.

