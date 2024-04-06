Mihhail Kõlvart: There are now only two opposition parties left in Estonia

In Estonian politics, the principle of steadfastness is increasingly diminishing, and is being replaced by behind the scenes political jockeying, writes Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart. Only two opposition parties remain on the Estonian political scene: The Center Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

In light of recent political events, it is clear that Estonia is left with only two opposition parties, given Isamaa's increasing support for coalition initiatives.

Isamaa's representatives have said that the European Parliament elections represent a vote of confidence in the government and the prime minister.

In reality, voters are also assessing Isamaa's credibility, since in Tallinn, they supported the Reform Party, and in return, the coalition came to their aid with their votes at the Riigikogu board elections.

Isamaa's candidate was elected thanks to votes from the Reform Party and the Social Democrats.

The Center Party respected agreements

A principle of steadfastness is increasingly lacking in Estonian politics, and is being replaced by backroom political huckstering.

The Social Democrats, along with our former party members, initiated the dismantling of the Tallinn city coalition. Taking into consideration the political math, the Center Party had multiple opportunities to change partners or even seize power alone, but we respected the coalition agreement and adhered to all agreements.

In fact, the process of political betrayal began in the spring of 2022 when we submitted a bill (at national level - ed), drafted by Isamaa, to increase support for large families; initiated by some of our now-former members, in fact.

Subsequently, the Reform Party expelled the Center Party from the government coalition, replacing us with Isamaa, while the same bill's proponents joined Isamaa shortly after.

Claiming these processes are unrelated is challenging. Thus, only two opposition parties remain in Estonia: the Center Party and EKRE, and our former party members now serve the interests of the Reform Party, Isamaa, and the Social Democrats.

The Reform Party-led coalition government lacks a rescue plan to halt the economic downturn that has lasted more than two years now, while the government has not found a single solution to the ongoing high inflation rates.

The only solution the government has managed to offer is a few half-baked tax hikes.

Legal analysis commissioned by the Center Party Riigikogu faction clearly pointed out that the planned car tax is in conflict with EU law. We sent the analysis to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and recommended the bill be withdrawn immediately.

Of course, the Reform Party did not heed us, but the Center Party's warning has become reality. The European Commission has now provided specific feedback that the car tax planned for Estonia, with regard to the registration fee, discriminates against the owners of cars purchased from other European countries. Moreover, this car tax, in its current form, is also in conflict with the Estonian Constitution.

Sugary drinks tax is foolish

Unfortunately, we see similarly thoughtless action in the case of the planned sugary drinks tax as well. This tax is folly. If the government truly cared about public health, especially the health of younger people and children, then the topic should be addressed much more broadly and substantively.

Members of the Center Party Riigikogu faction introduced five bills on Tuesday, offering alternatives to the planned sugary drinks tax and creating a comprehensive package of solutions that would help improve young people's health behavior, and outlining realistic sources of funding.

A good starting point would be for the state to support school lunches at more than one euro, as this amount has not been raised in seven years.

Additionally, VAT on locally grown fruits and vegetables should be reduced, the school sports support program should continue, and youth activity support should be restored to its former extent.

As a source of funding, we also see the implementation of a digital tax, which would bring an estimated seven million euros into state coffers; a figure which would increase annually as internet advertising and other digital service sales are projected to continue to grow.

--

