Tallinn coalition negotiators disagree on third country nationals' voting rights

Coalition negotiations between the Social Democratic Party (SDE), Isamaa, the Reform Party and Eesti 200, to form the next Tallinn City Government, continued Monday, with Reform's lead negotiator saying a deal could potentially be signed this week.

One apparent point of contention is removing the rights of third country nationals resident in Estonia to vote in municipal elections; in other words the same elections which gives the parties elected to Tallinn city council a mandate.

Isamaa has said it is in favor of this policy, whereas SDE have noted that it would be a constitutional matter, not one to be decided at Tallinn city government level.

Commenting on the negotiations from the sidelines, former Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said forming a new coalition is not proving easy, given four parties are involved in the talks.

Kõlvart told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK): "Looking from the outside, it seems that a combination of the European Parliament election campaign, coveting the mayoral position, building a metro, and merging hospitals into one solution has proven somewhat challenging."

Mihhail Kõlvart (Center). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"A simple shared animosity against the Center Party is not sufficient motivation to find consensus," Kõlvart went on.

One person tipped to replace Kõlvart on a permanent basis as Tallinn mayor, Social Democratic Party (SDE) Tallinn leader Jevgeni Ossinovski, told AK that disagreements over the voting rights of citizens from third countries should not be allowed to be a stumbling block in the negotiations.

Ossinovski said: "On this fundamental issue, there are also substantive differences between the various Riigikogu parties. Second, it is not addressing this matter at Tallinn municipal politics level is not viable."

Isamaa's lead negotiator Riina Solman, a former population minister, meanwhile said national matters facing the whole of Estonia and the ongoing Tallinn coalition negotiations, are inextricably intertwined.

Solman told AK: "During the Tallinn coalition agreement negotiations, we have been discussing many issues that simultaneously affect both the country and the capital."

Riina Solman (Isamaa) talking to AK. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"Those who claim that the affairs of the Estonian state and Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, are not related, are lying," she went on.

As to the prospects of the talks making a breakthrough in the talks, Solman added: "Let's take things step by step, and gradually. Tomorrow (Tuesday – ed.), we will talk about amending the Constitution in this matter. So we will listen to their position," referring primarily to SDE's stance on third country nationals' votes, which, she said, is set in stone.

"That's my understanding from their side. If we're talking about the other parties all agreeing and prioritizing this," Solman continued.

Ossinovski elaborated: "We have certainly been unequivocal in that amending the [Estonian] Constitution does not lie within the competence of the Tallinn city council."

"Plus I believe we will not shift on that stance," Ossinovski added.

Nonetheless, Reform's chief negotiator, Pärtel-Peeter Pere, said the substantive text of the coalition agreement is almost finalized, with only a few things to wrap up.

Pere said: "We could potentially finalize everything by this evening; figuratively speaking within a couple of hours, or, if we require more time, then by Wednesday, I would say."

Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Mihhail Kõlvart said that his party is not holding parallel coalition talks.

Center and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) would be in opposition in Tallinn, if a Reform-Isaamaa-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition agreement is signed.

The negotiations continue on Tuesday.

"Third country" broadly speaking means any non-EU/EEA nation though, while not referenced by name, removing citizens of these nations' voting rights – which they hold in local elections if resident in Estonia – focuses on those held by Russian and Belarusian citizens.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!