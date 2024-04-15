Tallinn's city media papers, TV channels to stop at end of May

Stolitsa newspapers.
Stolitsa newspapers. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn's newspapers Pealinn and Stolitsa and the editorial staff of its TV programs will stop working by May 31, the new city government agreed on Monday.

Seven people work at Pealinn, nine at Stolitsa, and 10 people in the editorial office of its TV programs.

Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) announced the change at the coalition's first press conference.

He said it is necessary to terminate employee contracts and real estate lease agreements.

Closing the publications will save the city several million euros a year, he added.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

