NATO mine clearing operation Open Spirit 24 starts in Estonian waters

International mine countermeasures operation Open Spirit 24.
International mine countermeasures operation Open Spirit 24. Source: EDF/ Ltn Aleksander Espenberg
Thirteen NATO allied warships are participating in this year's mine countermeasures operation, Open Spirit 24, to destroy historical ordnance in Estonian waters. Finland and Sweden are participating as part of the alliance for the first time.

On Monday (April 15), the warships sailed out of Tallinn's Mine Harbor to start the exercise.

The operation involves 14 ships, 11 shore-based divers and underwater drone crews, and a total of over 700 Estonian, allied, and partner nations naval personnel from 16 countries, including minehunters from Sweden and Finland.

Commander Ott Laanemets, who is leading the group, said Open Spirit makes maritime areas safer, provides realistic training, and contributes to NATO's deterrence posture.

"Mine countermeasures are one of the key tasks in the Baltic Sea, keeping the sea lanes open to ensure the arrival of allied aid. With Open Spirit, we show that we are there together with our allies and can detect and countermine explosives in challenging conditions," he said.

This is the first time the Finnish Navy has participated in the operation as part of NATO's Response Force, Standing NATO Minecountermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1).

"We have hunted mines together with SNMCMG1 before, but now that we are officially part of the group as a full member of NATO, this is undoubtedly a historic event for us," said Lieutenant Senior Grade Henri Savisaari, Commanding Officer of the Finnish minehunter Vahterpää.

The Swedish Navy was one of the first after the restoration of Estonia's independence in 1994 to support the Estonian Navy in cleaning its waters of historical ordnance.

"Sweden has participated in these operations almost annually, and we are happy to continue this tradition now as members of the alliance. At the same time, we should not forget the practical value of the operation, which consists in searching for live ordnance – nothing can be compared with the real deal, and my crew is really eager to start the operation," said Lieutenant Commander Andreas Holmqvist, Commanding Officer of the Swedish minehunter Ulvön. 

Open Spirit 24 takes place in the Estonian territorial sea and economic zone from April 15–26. 

Allies have worked cooperated to clear ordnance from the Baltic Sea since 1995. Open Spirit takes place annually rotating between Estonia, Latvia, or Lithuania.

Editor: Helen Wright

