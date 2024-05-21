Kaspar Eevald becomes eighth Estonian to conquer Mount Everest

Kaspar Eevald.
Kaspar Eevald.
On May 21 at 2.44 a.m., mountaineer and extreme sportsperson Kaspar Eevald became only the eighth Estonian to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Eevald's ascent to the summit of Everest began on the evening of May 20. Thanks to the good weather conditions, he was able to proceed at a decent pace. The summit of Mount Everest is 8,849 meters above sea level.

The Everest expedition proved to be anything but straightforward for Eevald and his team. After suffering from a number of health problems along the way, the weather conditions were also harsher than expected. Hurricane-force winds meant Eevald's final ascent to the summit had to be postponed. Nevertheless, the expedition is still progressing according to plan and, according to the latest satellite information, Eevald has reached the third intermediate camp at 7,300 meters above sea level.

Any major celebrations will be left on hold until Eevald safely returns to base camp safely. While the ascent is very difficult and time-consuming, the descent can be treacherous, with most accidents occurring on the way back down the mountain.

Eevald has now joined an exclusive club of eight Estonians who have reached the summit of the world's highest mountain alongside Alar Sikk, Tanel Tuuleveski, Andras Kaasik, Krisli Melesk, Ott Tinn, Kunnar Karu and Katrin Merisalu.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

