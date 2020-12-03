Gallery: Free-diver Kaspar Eevald drops to 101m depths on one breath

Kaspar Eevald set an official Estonian record in the No Limits discipline of free-diving on Tuesday, being the first Estonian to dive to a depth of 101m without the help of a breathing device.

"It has been a seriously awesome adventure and it certainly is an unexplainable feeling when the many years of work are throned by this result," Eevald was elated and added that the record attempt was quite difficult, even with good weather conditions.

"Although trainings showed that I am more than ready to officially conquer the depth, I was very nervous going into it and the attempt turned out to be quite difficult mentally," Eevald said.

The dive in the waters of Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, on December 1 took a total of two minutes and 41 seconds. The Estonian record was recorded by two official judges.

Eevald's support team consisted of more than ten people with a doctor in full equipment, two security divers and his Italian coach waiting for the Estonian to emerge. Three photographers at different depths captured the record.

"I am very grateful for my team - their support has been super professional and the security of the attempt has been ensured to the maximum," Eevald emphasized the importance of a good team in the sport.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!