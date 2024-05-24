Via Baltica highway expansion projects remain on track

News
Roadwork on the Pärnu-Uulu stretch of highway.
Roadwork on the Pärnu-Uulu stretch of highway. Source: ERR
News

The construction in Pärnu County of two-lane road sections of the E67, known in the Baltic states as the Via Baltica – or Pärnu mnt in Estonia alone – is going ahead as planned.

The nearly 10-kilometer Pärnu-Uulu section, to the south of the City of Pärnu, set to be completed by mid-summer.

The stretch of Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway in Pärnu County is being expanded to four lanes, ie. two in each direction (known in Estonian as "2+2"), including the nearly 10-kilometer Pärnu-Uulu section towards Riga to the south, and the 2.6-kilometer Sauga-Pärnu section in the other direction, towards Tallinn.

Hannes Vaidla, head of the Transport Administration's (Transpordiamet) western division, said the Pärnu-Uulu section will be completed by mid-July, at a cost of around €35 million.

Vaidla said: "About 95 percent of the work on the Pärnu-Uulu section is finished."

"While the official end date is January 1, 2025, the contractor has managed to exceed expectations, and the planned completion and acceptance of the project are set for July 17," Vaidla went on.

"At present, surfacing, traffic management installations, landscaping, and other final stages are ongoing," he added.

Vaidla also said construction work on the Sauga-Pärnu two-lane section remains on schedule.

Stretch of highway where most of the lane expansion work is being done. Source: Google Maps

"The completion date for the Sauga-Pärnu work is in 2025, meaning the latter half of next year, and I am quite confident that we will meet this deadline too," he added.

Additionally, Vaidla noted that plans are in place to begin construction this year on the nearly 10-kilometer Are-Nurme segment, converting it, too, to a four-lane, i.e. 2+2 stretch of road.

"We hope to receive the project in the coming months, ideally by June, after which we can proceed with the construction tender. We aim to secure the contract by early autumn, with initial work planned for the end of this year," Vaidla explained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

Via Baltica highway expansion projects remain on track

13:56

Firefighters bring Ida-Viru County landfill blaze under Control

13:22

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over border buoys removal

13:19

Estonia's defense sector aiming for €1 billion annual revenues by 2030

12:55

Northeastern Estonia declared fire risk zone

12:54

Ticket prices to go up for domestic flights from June

12:24

Competition watchdog looking into long waiting times in orthodontia

11:52

Expert: Narva River buoys seizure standard Russian provocation

11:49

Tartu University acquires stake in company that uses AI to diagnose cancer

11:49

Tour of Estonia 2024 cycle race to hit streets of Tartu this weekend

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.05

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

23.05

Temperatures may rise up to 30 degrees in next few days

23.05

Several moose sightings reported in Tallinn

10:30

Number of used apartments for sale up sharply in Estonia

21.05

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

22.05

FT: Estonia among EU countries pushing for sanctions on Georgia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo