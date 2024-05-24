Via Baltica highway expansion projects remain on track

The construction in Pärnu County of two-lane road sections of the E67, known in the Baltic states as the Via Baltica – or Pärnu mnt in Estonia alone – is going ahead as planned.

The nearly 10-kilometer Pärnu-Uulu section, to the south of the City of Pärnu, set to be completed by mid-summer.

The stretch of Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway in Pärnu County is being expanded to four lanes, ie. two in each direction (known in Estonian as "2+2"), including the nearly 10-kilometer Pärnu-Uulu section towards Riga to the south, and the 2.6-kilometer Sauga-Pärnu section in the other direction, towards Tallinn.

Hannes Vaidla, head of the Transport Administration's (Transpordiamet) western division, said the Pärnu-Uulu section will be completed by mid-July, at a cost of around €35 million.

Vaidla said: "About 95 percent of the work on the Pärnu-Uulu section is finished."

"While the official end date is January 1, 2025, the contractor has managed to exceed expectations, and the planned completion and acceptance of the project are set for July 17," Vaidla went on.

"At present, surfacing, traffic management installations, landscaping, and other final stages are ongoing," he added.

Vaidla also said construction work on the Sauga-Pärnu two-lane section remains on schedule.

Stretch of highway where most of the lane expansion work is being done. Source: Google Maps

"The completion date for the Sauga-Pärnu work is in 2025, meaning the latter half of next year, and I am quite confident that we will meet this deadline too," he added.

Additionally, Vaidla noted that plans are in place to begin construction this year on the nearly 10-kilometer Are-Nurme segment, converting it, too, to a four-lane, i.e. 2+2 stretch of road.

"We hope to receive the project in the coming months, ideally by June, after which we can proceed with the construction tender. We aim to secure the contract by early autumn, with initial work planned for the end of this year," Vaidla explained.

--

