Gallery: Freedom Gallery opens Anne Parmasto's solo exhibition

On Thursday (June 20), painter Anne Parmasto opened her solo exhibition "Green Forms" ("Rohelised vormid") which strives towards growth and flourishing at the Freedom Gallery.

Parmasto brings an expressive and colorful selection of mostly abstract panel paintings to the Freedom Gallery, whose central and recurring motives strive towards the growth and flourishing of green plants. Accompanying the exhibition of her most recent work, the artist describes painting as a journey towards the horizon – each step towards it taking it the same one much further.

Parmasto (1952) is a member of the Estonian Artists' Association, the Estonian Painters' Association, the Tartu Artists' Association, and the Austrian artists' group Rabnitztaler. She graduated from the Estonian State Institute of Art (ERKI) in 1981 in theater decoration.

After graduating from ERKI, she worked as an artist at the Tallinn Department Store (Tallinna Kaubamaja) and as a freelance artist. Parmasto has been active in exhibitions since 1983, with more than 40 solo exhibitions and several hundred group and survey exhibitions, including Estonia, Austria, Belgium, Italy, South Korea, Luxembourg, France, Sweden, Germany, Finland, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, and the United States of America. Since 2019, she has been an Emeritus Lecturer at the University of Tartu and has also worked as a lecturer of painting and composition at the University of Tartu from 1998 to 2019 and at Tallinn University from 1981 to 1994. She has been awarded the Order of Honour of the University of Tartu, the Ado Vabbe Prize, and the Konrad Mägi medal and art award.

The exhibition will remain open until July 17 at the Freedom Gallery.

--

