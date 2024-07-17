Public transport disruptions in Pirita on Sunday

Tallinn bus ticket validator.
Tallinn bus ticket validator. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Several bus lines will be rerouted all day on Sunday (July 21) in Tallinn's Pirita district while the Lauri Aus memorial cycling competition takes place.

During the competition, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 21, bus stops will be temporarily relocated, and bus lines No. 1, 5, 6, 8, 34, and 38 will operate on a flexible schedule.

Bus lines No. 1, 6, 8, 34 and 38, which start their route from the city, will not have the Rummu stop.

Additionally, for the buses starting their route from the city, the location of the Pirita stop will change.

Replacement stops for bus lines No. 1, 6, and 8 will be on Merivälja tee after the Kloostrimetsa tee intersection, and for lines No. 34 and 38, the replacement stop will be on Kloostrimetsa tee after the Merivälja tee intersection.

On the day of the competition, we ask public transport users to reserve more time and patience.

Information about the changes can be found on the Tallinn public transport website: transport.tallinn.ee

Editor: Helen Wright

