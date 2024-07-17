Negotiators: Coalition agreement likely ready by Friday

The coalition agreement between Reform, SDE, and Eestii 200 should be ready by Friday (July 19), said Kristen Michal, Reform's candidate for prime minister.

The majority of the text in the four most important areas has been agreed, he said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"We have a better idea of how to improve the competitiveness of the economy, what we are doing for economic growth, how to put public finances in order, what are the needs of national defense and how to meet them, and what steps could be taken in terms of livelihoods and housing," he listed.

On Thursday morning, the parties will review the text and various calculations, Michal said.

On Friday, the parties will gather to discuss the agreement. Next week, the coalition hopes to receive a mandate from the Riigikogu.

SDE Chairman Lauri Läänemets said changes may still be made tomorrow.

He added the negotiators understand the bigger picture in terms of finance and budget issues, and how to improve the situation.

"Not all the lines have been written out, and with some of the numbers there are questions about whether they are one or the other, whether they are bigger or smaller, and whether or not there are more lines to be added. This is today and tomorrow morning's job," said Läänemets.

Margus Tsahkna, head of Eesti 200, said that the parties have agreed on industrial policy and he wants to increase the pace of investments.

"We have gone through the digitization side in-depth, the regional dimension is also very important when we talk about jobs, the wider economy, and education. Fighting red tape too," he added.

Tsahkna said the agreement on the budget still needs to be fine-tuned, but the savings side will be huge.

