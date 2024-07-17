Negotiators: Coalition agreement likely ready by Friday

News
Coalition negotiations on July 17, 2024.
Coalition negotiations on July 17, 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The coalition agreement between Reform, SDE, and Eestii 200 should be ready by Friday (July 19), said Kristen Michal, Reform's candidate for prime minister.

The majority of the text in the four most important areas has been agreed, he said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"We have a better idea of how to improve the competitiveness of the economy, what we are doing for economic growth, how to put public finances in order, what are the needs of national defense and how to meet them, and what steps could be taken in terms of livelihoods and housing," he listed.

On Thursday morning, the parties will review the text and various calculations, Michal said.

On Friday, the parties will gather to discuss the agreement. Next week, the coalition hopes to receive a mandate from the Riigikogu.

SDE Chairman Lauri Läänemets said changes may still be made tomorrow.

He added the negotiators understand the bigger picture in terms of finance and budget issues, and how to improve the situation.

"Not all the lines have been written out, and with some of the numbers there are questions about whether they are one or the other, whether they are bigger or smaller, and whether or not there are more lines to be added. This is today and tomorrow morning's job," said Läänemets.

Margus Tsahkna, head of Eesti 200, said that the parties have agreed on industrial policy and he wants to increase the pace of investments.

"We have gone through the digitization side in-depth, the regional dimension is also very important when we talk about jobs, the wider economy, and education. Fighting red tape too," he added.

Tsahkna said the agreement on the budget still needs to be fine-tuned, but the savings side will be huge.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:25

MEP pays back possible prohibited donation

18:41

Two new business services added to state portal eesti.ee

18:27

Estonia testing new threat notification system

18:16

Indrek Seppo to take over as director of Estonia's state AI program

17:49

Public transport disruptions in Pirita on Sunday

17:37

Estonia introduces EU ban on vehicles with Belarusian license plates

17:16

Negotiators: Coalition agreement likely ready by Friday

17:14

Health Board: Risk of cholera spread in Estonia virtually zero

16:39

Elering 500 MW procurement to lead to electricity price rise

16:06

Expert: West must signal Russia that it has no chance of success in Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.07

Estonia to cut largest overseas military mission

16.07

One of Europe's largest defense companies invests in Estonia

16.07

Tallinn plans additional tram line branch to airport

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.07

Expert: Ticks increasingly threat to residents of Estonia's urban areas too

16.07

Paper: Man stabbed in central Tallinn later dies in hospital Updated

15:04

Only one fifth of teachers pass required Estonian language proficiency exam Updated

10:24

Potential first cholera case identified in Estonia for over 30 years

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo