Russian Navy fleets launch major exercises involving some 300 ships

Russian Navy vessel in St. Petersburg.
Russian Navy vessel in St. Petersburg. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com/Artem Priakhin
The Russian Northern, Pacific, and Baltic fleets, along with the Caspian flotilla, have commenced a major exercise involving approximately 300 ships and over 20,000 personnel, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday.

"The units of the Russian Navy have started planned exercises in the operational zones of the Northern, Pacific and Baltic fleets, as well as in the area of responsibility of the Caspian flotilla," the ministry said in a statement.

"The combat exercise involves approximately 300 vessels, including ships, submarines and support vessels, up to 50 aircraft, more than 200 units of military and special equipment and over 20,000 military personnel and civilian employees," it added.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the purpose of the exercise is to test the operational readiness of naval command structures at all levels and to ensure the preparedness of Russian naval ships, naval aviation and coastal defense units to perform their tasks.

The exercise includes live-fire drills by Russian naval ships and coastal defense units.

Editor: Karl Kivil, Marcus Turovski

Source: BNS/Interfax

