Equality commission interested in whether Ida-Viru salary support justified

High school students in an Estonian classroom. Photo is illustrative.
High school students in an Estonian classroom. Photo is illustrative. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
Estonia's equality commissioner is awaiting a response from the Ministry of Education and Research regarding the justification for salary support for teachers working in Ida-Viru County.

In connection with the transition to Estonian-language education, the state will pay more than nine million euros in salary support over eight months this year to over 1,200 teachers, support specialists and school principals working in Ida-Viru County. The Office of the Gender Equality and Equal Treatment Commissioner was approached with the question of whether this additional funding is justified.

School administrators in Ida-Viru County have been able to apply for salary support for their teachers and support specialists since last September. The Office of the Gender Equality and Equal Treatment Commissioner was asked whether such support might be discriminatory against teachers working elsewhere and on what basis the decision was made.

"Our constitution states that no one may be discriminated against based on nationality, race, color, sex, language, origin, religion, political or other beliefs, etc. However, the Equal Treatment Act also stipulates that if a custom, criterion or provision places someone at a disadvantage, it is generally discriminatory unless that particular criterion or provision has an objectively legitimate aim, and the means of achieving that aim are appropriate and necessary; in that case, it is allowed as 'positive discrimination,'" explained Liisa Oviir, adviser to the commissioner.

Anne Endjärv, chief expert of the Ministry of Education and Research's language policy department, stated that when the transition to Estonian-language education was planned, data showed that the number of teachers in Ida-Viru County who did not speak Estonian was about three times higher than in Harju County, which was one reason for creating the support measure.

"In other counties, the student-based per capita support remains, which is not insignificant, and any school or kindergarten that implements language immersion or carries out at least 40 percent of instruction in Estonian in a given class can apply for this support. This per capita support can be directed towards additional teacher pay," said Endjärv.

Margit Timakov, a board member of the Estonian Teachers' Union, mentioned that the situation in all schools in Estonia is not the same. "That's just how it is. Ida-Viru County is definitely a regionally distinct part of Estonia, and the transition to Estonian-language education there, as well as security issues, must be considered. Given that it is more challenging to attract teachers there and that Estonian-language instruction might be more difficult, it cannot be said that this is unequal treatment or discrimination. Therefore, the higher salary coefficient is justified," said Timakov.

Mariliis Oder, director of Kohtla-Nõmme School, said that the salary support is justified. "If I take Kohtla-Nõmme School, where the language of instruction has been Estonian since the beginning, and the teachers have done an excellent job ensuring that every ninth grade graduate can speak Estonian and manage well in life, then it is fair for them. Previously, they have been left out of all support and investment in Ida-Viru education because there were no language immersion classes or partial Russian-language instruction. Today they feel recognized and supported," said Oder.

The equality commissioner expects a response from the ministry by mid-August.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

