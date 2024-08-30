Estonia to stop translating laws into Russian to save money

Minister of Justice Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200).
Minister of Justice Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs will stop translating laws into Russian in a cost-cutting measure.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said the move will help the ministry save money without affecting the Estonian legal system or its comprehensibility.

"Only legal texts published in the Riigi Teataja in Estonian have legal force," said Pakosta.

Since 2014, all laws in force have been translated into Russia, around 200 in total.

This has cost around €12,900 to maintain and update.

Laws already translated into Russian will remain in the Riigi Teataja but will no longer be updated.

Laws are also published in English and will continue to be so. The ministry said the benefit of English translations is to support international communication with Estonia's partners and foreign investors.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

