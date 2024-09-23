Eesti 200's coalition partners find necessity-based support needs more analysis

News
Children.
Children. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Eesti 200 announced that the government has agreed to transition to needs-based social benefits starting in 2028. However, coalition partners point out that many social benefits are already needs-based, and before addressing additional benefits, an analysis is needed to determine whether and which social benefits can or should be based on necessity.

Eesti 200 announced triumphantly this week that the government has reached an agreement to transition to needs-based social benefits starting in 2028. This initiative stems from the coalition party's election promise to create a more personalized state.

"The problem in Estonia is that we have very high family and child benefits. About 3 percent of our gross domestic product (GDP) is spent on family and child policies, which is one of the highest proportions in the European Union. Of this 3 percent, 2 percent is simply distributed in cash. Meanwhile, only 1 percent of those expenditures is related to services for children and families, such as extracurricular education, daycare services, speech therapy and care services," explained Kristina Kallas, the minister of education and leader of Eesti 200.

However, coalition partners argue that no concrete plan for the transition to needs-based social benefits is in place yet. The agreement simply calls for an analysis to explore the possibilities.

"There is an agreement to seek ways to implement needs-based benefits starting in 2028. However, there is no agreement today on which specific benefits will be affected. We know that there are a number of obstacles. These are primarily related to the information we have, the information we lack and how different agencies can exchange data between their registries. The challenges involve both the IT infrastructure and legal considerations, especially regarding how much sensitive personal data we can or are allowed to exchange," commented Signe Riisalo, minister of social protection from the Reform Party.

"We will continue with the analysis of needs-based benefits. If it is possible to identify areas for needs-based payments, then yes, all coalition parties support this. But it's not possible to predict yet which specific benefit or allowance this will apply to," added Health Minister Riina Sikkut (SDE).

Both Riisalo and Sikkut pointed out that many social benefits are already needs-based. In the case of universal child benefits, the question arises whether the administrative costs would outweigh the benefits of switching to a needs-based system.

"We already have child benefits for large families, single-parent child support and support for parents of children with disabilities, as well as benefits for children in foster care or under guardianship. So, needs-based benefits are already present in our system," Riisalo noted.

"For example, student grants are already needs-based. And for larger expenses, like pensions, no one imagines that pensions should be needs-based. A pension is a right earned through work, and retroactively taking away that right is not possible," said Sikkut.

"Children are not distributed the same way as incomes, and moving to a needs-based system for child benefits would have a marginal budgetary impact but would create a significant administrative burden. I don't see that it would be possible to move child benefits to a needs-based model," she added.

Kristina Kallas also acknowledged that there is no substantial agreement within the coalition yet.

"The main debate isn't about having incorrect data but about our inability to agree on what needs-based means and which universal benefits should be redirected towards services. This is both a legal and a political debate that we're having right now," Kallas explained.

The analysis will be conducted by the Ministry of Social Affairs and is expected to be completed within the next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

take the quiz

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:55

NATO jets intercept six Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

14:10

Qualified psychologist shortage leaves Estonian schools in sticky situation

13:52

Tiit Maran: Estonia's climate law lays a heavy burden on future generations

13:25

Lawyer must admit on radio he lied about former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas

12:51

Justice chancellor doesn't find car tax bill unconstitutional

12:34

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

12:23

Justin Timberlake performing in Tallinn next summer

11:51

Police and Border Guard Board practice riot control

11:37

Harju County Court convicts EKRE MP of fraud Updated

11:28

Ivan Sergejev: On the axe-throwing center and Trust Transition Fund

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.09

EDF colonel: Russia's naval training exercise was smaller than announced

19.09

Study: Estonians starting to make small talk

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:38

Driving schools: Transport Administration's ineptitude cause of exam failure chaos

21.09

Buses to temporarily replace Tallinn's trolleybuses from November

22.09

Real estate credit unworthiness biggest obstacle of moving to the country

22.09

Kristi Raik: Making the world a better place versus survival

22.09

Monument to the 1944 Great Flight opened in Pärnu

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo