Estonia signs cooperation agreement with NASA

Estonia became the 45th country to join the USA's National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Artemis Accords which aims to safeguard responsible space exploration.

Minister of Economy and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) signed an agreement with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson at the 75th International Astronautical Congress in Milan on Monday.

The Artemis Accords agree to the "safe, transparent, and responsible exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond", NASA said in a statement.

"Estonia is well known as the leading country in e-governance, and it is a great honor for us to enter a next level in space exploration, said Keldo.

"We are more than interested to share our knowledge with the global space community to make future collaboration in space exploration a success for humankind. I am sure that joining the Artemis Accords will open attractive opportunities to Estonian enterprises too, to share their valuable knowledge and competencies."

The minister also met with the Director general of the European Space Agency Josef Aschbacher and the Executive Director at the EU Agency for the Space Programme Rodrigo da Costa.

