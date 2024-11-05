SDE board split over party leader's voting rights compromise

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) leadership will meet on Tuesday evening to discuss a compromise reached by party chair Lauri Läänemets within the coalition regarding voting rights for foreign nationals. Members of the SDE leadership who spoke with ERR had differing opinions on the matter.

Social Democratic Party (SDE) deputy chair Jevgeni Ossinovski announced on Monday that he does not support amending the Estonian Constitution in haste to restrict voting rights for citizens of aggressive foreign states.

"There is a serious risk that this move will ultimately harm Estonia's security by casting a shadow of suspicion over an entire segment of society. I regret that the party (SDE) has caved on this principle under pressure from the media and political rivals," Ossinovski said.

SDE board member Eiki Nestor commented on Läänemets' compromise, noting that a party chair always takes a risk when striking an agreement, as they may or may not secure the board's approval. "We'll be debating this within the board today," he noted.

Nestor believes SDE has taken several significant missteps. "These actions make us seem like something we're not – like thought-police, for instance," he said.

Nestor added that consideration should be given to the individuals whose voting rights are being discussed.

"These aren't people who just stepped off a train; they must have permanent residency. In my view, residents in any country who obey its laws and show loyalty deserve the right to vote in local elections. And I mean this for all countries, not just Estonia," Nestor stated.

Differences of opinion

Jaak Aab, a member of the SDE board, acknowledged that there are differing opinions within the party's leadership but noted that similar divisions exist in other parties as well.

"We want to hear everyone's perspectives within the board; we also discussed this issue in our parliamentary group yesterday. From what I hear, there are differing views. I think it's normal to have disagreements. We understand that in the context of the war, everything can seem black and white, but we also need to consider the impact on our society. At the start of the war, I called for understanding that people living here with permanent residency are not our enemies – let's not turn them into enemies," Aab said.

Aab emphasized that amending the Constitution is "a relatively drastic step." He added, "It has been portrayed as if the Social Democrats are completely unwilling to engage in dialogue or discussion on this topic, but the solutions proposed so far have not been entirely adequate. I also believe that considering a constitutional amendment as a compromise is worth discussing."

The politician argued against lumping together all foreign passport holders and stateless persons, or so-called "gray passport" holders.

"They have lived here for decades. There are various reasons why they haven't acquired citizenship – perhaps it's due to laziness or a language barrier – but they are, in reality, our people, even if their passports are a different color. This is a point of discussion that we have raised: should we treat them all the same?" Aab explained.

He also noted that amending the Constitution would be a fast-tracked process, so the Social Democrats' proposed solution might be more practical. This would involve requiring citizens of Belarus or Russia to register, but without the so-called ideological scrutiny. "There likely won't be any such control. The idea of registration is on the table, and perhaps some kind of declaration as well, as I have suggested," Aab concluded.

Tanel Kiik: Better to be on board if the decision will be made anyway

SDE board member Tanel Kiik said that he supports the Social Democrats' proposal on registration requirements.

"This would provide a certain assurance that only those who share Estonia's values, respect our constitutional order and have a genuine interest in participating in local life would take part in the elections. This is my primary preference... and I sense that it's also the prevailing stance within the Social Democratic Party," Kiik stated.

Kiik also questioned whether there would be enough time to amend the Constitution before next year's elections. "And if we proceed with amendments, our position is clear: we should not treat everyone the same. If we're discussing restricting the rights of Russian and Belarusian citizens, that's one thing, but stateless residents are another matter entirely. These are people who have lived, paid taxes and raised families in Estonia," he noted.

Kiik added that, given the possibility that coalition partners might push forward on voting rights without SDE's support, it could be wise for the party to remain engaged in the process.

"My view has generally been that if constitutional change is inevitable – and right now, it seems to be – then we're better off participating in the process rather than standing aside, as there's a risk that the resulting changes might infringe further on individual rights than we would consider acceptable," Kiik explained.

Another board member, MEP Marina Kaljurand, said that, since she hasn't been directly involved in these discussions, she wants to hear the board's deliberations before forming an opinion.

The Social Democrats' board is set to convene on Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.

The coalition council agreed on Monday to recommend that their Riigikogu factions proceed with a fast-track constitutional amendment to prevent citizens of aggressive states from voting in local elections.

Social Democratic Party chair Lauri Läänemets explained that he made a compromise to meet the coalition partners halfway.

"In a situation where it's clear our proposal won't receive enough support on its own, we have reached a compromise. This means that both the Social Democrats' registration proposal will be set in motion, along with a constitutional amendment, if the party board and faction give their approval tomorrow," Läänemets said.

