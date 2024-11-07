X!

Agencies struggling to find new temporary migrant workers

News
The Lantmännen Unibake factory in Estonia.
The Lantmännen Unibake factory in Estonia. Source: ERR
News

Employment agencies dealing with temporary workers are struggling to find new migrant workers. Despite rising salaries, it is still hard to attract them to Estonia.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" visited the Lantmännen Unibake factory, which is currently making Swedish Christmas pastries. Shifts last 12 hours and temporary workers are needed between August and November.

While the company used to look for employees in Estonia, Ukrainians are now working on the factory line. Estonians were not interested in the jobs.

"This work is a highly seasonal operation and a recurring one — it happens every year. As a result, we have established a consistent group of people with our rental partner year after year who are already experienced and skilled in this job," explained Lantmännen Unibake Eesti board member Kaarel Karu.

Until now, Estonia's temporary workforce mostly came from third countries or Ukrainians.

But Estonia no longer accepts foreign students with open arms, and after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, most Ukrainian men can no longer travel abroad.

Temporary labor agencies are now looking further afield such as Moldova, and Uzbekistan. Workers have also been caught from India, but with little success due to cultural differences.

"One part involves people who want to come here, but another part is about those who would actually be a good fit. Simply put, basic laborers are no longer suitable for Estonia. This workforce needs to be a bit more skilled and adept," explained Janno Sirg, head of Hansavest.

There is little need for temporary workers in Tallinn, Tartu or Pärnu. However, there is a deficit in more remote areas as Estonians are unwilling to accept a longer commute. This does not bother foreigners.

Sirg said Estonia has never been attractive to temporary workers, but wages are not the main problem. For example, the hourly wage of a welder is between €10 and €12, while in Finland it is €12 to €14.

"If you say the work is in Finland, it's much easier to find people. But if you say it's in Estonia, for some reason people start asking what the weather is like there," said Sirg.

Vadym Rakitin, board member of the Good Staff Solution temporary workers agency, has been bringing Ukrainians to the Estonian labor market for nine years. He agencies are facing difficult times.

"Temporary labor is needed when the industry has a high volume of orders, and fulfilling these requires additional hands for the country's economy. However, when those orders are not present, neither is the demand for these workers," he explained.

Rakitin said the exception is the metal industry, where they are looking for a skilled worker who, figuratively speaking, can do the work of two men.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

