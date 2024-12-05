X!

Job vacancies down by a fifth on year

News
Shoppers.
Shoppers. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

In the third quarter of this year, Estonian companies, institutions and organizations had a total of 9,905 job vacancies, marking an 18 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. Additionally, 5,819 employees left their positions at the initiative of their employers, according to Statistics Estonia.

"In the third quarter, the total number of both vacant and occupied positions was just under 604,000, with most of them in the manufacturing, trade and education sectors," said Sigrid Saagpakk, analyst at Statistics Estonia.

Vacant positions accounted for 1.6 percent of the total, with the highest number in education (1,674), trade (1,322) and public administration and defense (1,278).

The number of employees leaving their jobs at the initiative of their employers – 5,819 – remained at the same level as in 2023. This accounted for nearly 10 percent of all job departures. The highest number of employer-initiated departures occurred in the education sector (1,125) and the manufacturing sector (1,064).

The number of people leaving their jobs, whether voluntarily or at the initiative of their employer, was highest in the wholesale and retail trade sector in the third quarter of 2024, where 9,796 people left their positions, added Saagpakk.

Labor turnover, 3rd quarter 2023 and 3rd quarter 2024. Source: Statistics Estonia

During the same period, 55,766 individuals were hired. According to the analyst, this represents a decrease of over 1,600 hires compared to the same period last year.

The largest number of new hires occurred in the education, wholesale and retail trade and manufacturing sectors. The total of hires and departures, a measure of workforce turnover, decreased by 4 percent compared to the third quarter of 2023.

In terms of job vacancies, Harju County accounted for the majority in the third quarter of 2024, with 80.7 percent of all open positions in Estonia. Tartu County followed with 6.8 percent, while Pärnu County and Ida-Viru County accounted for 2.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:50

Tartu's ice skating rink opens on Wednesday after temperature drop

13:34

Pro-Russian activist handed 6.5 year prison sentence for vandalizing minister's car

13:22

Estonians started stocking up on Christmas presents in November

12:51

Doctors' salary negotiations stall

12:17

Employers recommend scrapping Estonia's climate law Updated

12:12

Volleyball team Selver xTalTech go down 3:0 in CEV cup round of 16 first leg

12:02

Audit office: Estonia must make additional efforts to put up allied brigade

11:43

Former education ministers criticize raising compulsory school age to 18

11:08

Estonia approves deployment of up to 128 troops for global missions in 2025

10:23

Job vacancies down by a fifth on year

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

04.12

Jet2 to run flights from three UK cities to Tallinn next Christmas

04.12

Finance ministry to introduce mandatory e-invoicing obligation

03.12

Tallinn nightclub Hall to close after New Year's Eve

03.12

Ministry seeking new location for Tallinn Bus Station

04.12

Mulgi puder and Pysanka added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list

03.12

Self-driving bus operating in Tallinn's Kodulahe this December

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:28

UK Royal Navy frigate practices Baltic Sea underwater infrastructure protection

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo