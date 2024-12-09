X!

Raul Rebane: Unpleasant historical attitudes manifesting in wartime

Opinion
Raul Rebane.
Raul Rebane. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
Opinion

The strong resurgence of Russia's historical imperial instincts during times of crisis serves as a stark warning to many nations, observes Raul Rebane in his commentary on Vikerraadio.

In the transition to Estonian-language education, historical attitudes quickly surfaced, revealing influences that persist to this day. Learning the local language has never been part of Russia's strategy in any country. The expectation has always been that locals must learn Russian – end of story. In most cases, this approach succeeded, with dozens of nations effectively abandoning their native languages.

Estonia, however, presents a different context. Over centuries, hundreds of Germans and representatives of other nations living in Estonia learned the Estonian language and even wrote in it. Initially, these texts were, unsurprisingly, religious in nature, such as Wanradt and Koell's catechism (1535) or Georg Müller's sermons. Heinrich Stahl, a pastor serving in Kadrina, left his mark, while Johann Gutslaff authored the first grammar for South Estonian. Bengt Gottfried Forselius developed Estonia's school system. From the 18th century, Rainer Brockmann's wedding songs became famous, and by the 18th and 19th centuries, there was a significant body of Estonian-language texts.

When Estonia came under Russian rule with the Treaty of Nystad, it would seem logical to find a Russian statesman or cultural figure who had learned Estonian and written in it. Yet, to this day, I have found none. I once asked the late Peeter Olesk, a literary scholar and politician, if he knew of any examples. He, too, was stumped. Perhaps you know of one?

While some Decembrists wrote about Estonian affairs, they did so in Russian – even if they hailed from Estonia, such as Wilhelm Küchelbecker. This disregard for the Estonian language was systematic and cannot be accidental. Russian chauvinist historian Yevgeny Spitsyn bluntly asserts: "We bought you in 1721, and you belong to us. Period."

For 300 years, Russian rule in Estonia has behaved exclusively as a colonial occupier, never as a part of Estonia. This long historical shadow undoubtedly continues to shape contemporary issues.

The refusal to learn the local language is not unique to Estonia; the same pattern exists elsewhere. Moldova and Latvia, among nearby examples, face similar challenges.

The war in Ukraine and the heightened sense of Russian supremacy have brought about an extremely regrettable phenomenon with far-reaching consequences. Russian politicians, propagandists and social media figures have begun mocking and belittling other nations. These historical attitudes have reemerged with full force.

This latest wave began with Vladimir Putin. Recall his statements, along with those of his entourage, about the Ukrainian people supposedly not existing and Ukrainian being a failed dialect of Russian. Sergei Karaganov, the architect of the Karaganov Doctrine that defines Russia's treatment of its neighbors, recently declared, "You don't give a monkey a grenade. Look what happened when Ukraine got one."

On YouTube, Nikita Klementyev's channel provides insight into the attitudes of some non-Latvians in Latvia regarding the transition to Latvian-language education. Many of the comments are outright vile.

In Estonia, Oleg Bessedin seeks out anyone from Estonia or the former Soviet Union willing to speak ill of the country. For instance, three weeks ago, he published a lengthy interview with journalist Oleg Gussev titled "Cultural Genocide of Russians in the Baltics." In it, Gussev compared Estonians to jackals who cannot defeat a bear but still provoke it.

A few days ago, Russian political scientist Rostislav Ishchenko appeared on Bessedin's channel, claiming that Russian occupation would be a gift to Estonia since we supposedly cannot manage on our own. And so it continues.

It is easy to find dozens of stories advocating for Russia to conquer Estonia as punishment or to bomb it outright. These are not merely social media commentators but high-ranking individuals, including generals.

All of this points to a worsening situation in Ukraine, with heightened tensions and an increase in aggressive rhetoric. The frequency and intensity of such statements have grown notably in recent months. Of course, not all Russians view the current situation through an imperialist lens. Tens of thousands consider Estonia their home, speak Estonian and wish to raise their children here. Russia's actions complicate their lives as well.

This narrative is just one example among many that confirm a stark reality: while the war in Ukraine might end in a political stalemate, it will not resolve the underlying issues. The resurgence of Russia's historical imperial instincts during a time of crisis serves as a dire warning to many nations. It is clear that rapid and painless change is not on the horizon.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:43

Estonian chess star Mai Narva third at European Championships in Skopje

17:08

Estonian buyer pays €19m for state-owned railway company Operail

16:27

Raul Rebane: Unpleasant historical attitudes manifesting in wartime

16:05

Administrative costs growing or falling depending on calculation methodology

15:50

Gallery: Lääne-Viru County village recreated in gingerbread

15:28

Tõnu Viik: How much higher education does Estonia need and how to pay for it?

14:50

Top leaders to attend JEF security summit in Tallinn next week

14:20

Education workers and local governments sign education agreement

13:48

Estonian prime minister makes first visit to Ukraine Updated

13:39

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07.12

Gallery: 3 new skyscrapers will be built in Tallinn by 2035

08.12

Kallas' changes at EU's diplomatic service ruffling feathers in Brussels

07.12

Jogger rescued in Võru County as PPA uses siren to help her out

07:48

Economists: Wage growth, lower loan payments will not compensate for rising prices

08.12

Estonian instructors training Ukrainian troops in England

13:39

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

08.12

Tallinn, Tartu not joining education agreement

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo