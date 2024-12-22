Medical services in Tallinn during the holidays and New Year
During Christmas and New Year, Tallinn residents with health concerns can visit hospital emergency departments, Tallinna Hambakliinik (Tallinn Dental Clinic), on-call pharmacies, or contact the Family Doctor Advice Line.
All Tallinn hospital emergency departments and Tallinn Ambulance services operate 24/7, seven days a week. For emergencies, call 112.
Tallinn's 24 hour pharmacies are located at Tõnismägi 5 and Vikerlase 19 and are open during the holidays.
Tallinn Dental Clinic (Toompuiestee 4b) will be open on Monday, December 23, from 8:00 to 18:00. On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday,
During December 24–26, emergency services will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On New Year's Eve, December 31, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on January 1, emergency services will be provided from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Emergency care will be handled by a general dentist and an oral surgeon. Mustakivi Clinic (Mahtra 1) will be closed from December 24–26 and December 31–January 1.
For health-related inquiries, residents can also call the Family Doctor Advice Line at 1220 or +372 634 6630.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Helen Wright