X!

Medical services in Tallinn during the holidays and New Year

News
Doctor.
Doctor. Source: Pixabay
News

During Christmas and New Year, Tallinn residents with health concerns can visit hospital emergency departments, Tallinna Hambakliinik (Tallinn Dental Clinic), on-call pharmacies, or contact the Family Doctor Advice Line.

All Tallinn hospital emergency departments and Tallinn Ambulance services operate 24/7, seven days a week. For emergencies, call 112.

Tallinn's 24 hour pharmacies are located at Tõnismägi 5 and Vikerlase 19 and are open during the holidays.

Tallinn Dental Clinic (Toompuiestee 4b) will be open on Monday, December 23, from 8:00 to 18:00. On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday,

During December 24–26, emergency services will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On New Year's Eve, December 31, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on January 1, emergency services will be provided from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Emergency care will be handled by a general dentist and an oral surgeon. Mustakivi Clinic (Mahtra 1) will be closed from December 24–26 and December 31–January 1.

For health-related inquiries, residents can also call the Family Doctor Advice Line at 1220 or +372 634 6630.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:47

Car purchase rush ending as Estonia's new car tax about to take effect

13:42

Bank of Estonia extends credit line agreement with IMF

12:49

New Harku weather radar data showing on Estonian Weather Service page, app

11:31

Many manufacturing companies pausing work through new year due to holidays

10:23

Otepää once again named winter capital of Estonia

09:06

Medical services in Tallinn during the holidays and New Year

08:14

Tallinn public transport timetables change over Christmas, New Year

21.12

Weather service warns of waves up to 3 meters high in Gulf of Finland

21.12

Tallinn circuit court throws out Virtsu school downsizing appeal

21.12

Estonia's leaders express condolences over Magdeburg Christmas market attack

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

21.12

PPA crackdown ends disorder at Narva border, speeds up holiday crossings

21.12

Weather service warns of waves up to 3 meters high in Gulf of Finland

21.12

Estonia's leaders express condolences over Magdeburg Christmas market attack

21.12

Man rehabilitated half-a-century after crimes during soviet occupation of Estonia

20.12

Valmar Haava: Estonia needs to seriously consider how to keep food affordable

21.12

Ministry plans to increase train ticket price ceilings, to ease overcrowding

21.12

Fourth time lucky for defense ministry-owned building auction

17.12

Former Soviet nuclear missile base in Southern Estonia gets Christmas treatment

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo