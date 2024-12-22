Tallinn public transport timetables change over Christmas, New Year

Tram and bus timetables will run on different schedules over the Christmas holidays and extra services will be provided on New Year's Eve.

On December 24, 25, and 26, Tallinn public transport will operate according to the Sunday schedule.

Additionally, on December 24 and 25, Christmas-themed vehicles will take to the streets. These buses and trams will travel unique routes, spreading holiday cheer across the city districts, the council said.

For two days, a trolley that ceased operation in late October will also return for trolley enthusiasts. Rides are free. The detailed schedule and routes can be found on Tallinn Public Transport's website.

Buses will be rerouted on New Year's Eve due to the concert and light show at Vabaduse väljak.

Sections of Pärnu maantee between Suur-Karja and Sakala streets, Estonia puiestee between Pärnu maantee and Kentmanni street, and Kaarli puiestee between Tõnismäe and Pärnu maantee will be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. on December 31 until 2 a.m. on January 1.

Buses on lines 2, 3, 16, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 35, 40, 41, 41B, 42, 54, 67, 81, and 83 will be rerouted between 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Tram services will continue but may experience brief pauses during the celebrations.

On New Year's Eve, January 1, 2025, the operating hours of public transport serving major city routes will be extended, with some lines running until 3:10 a.m. Additional departures will be provided on tram line 2 and bus lines 1, 5, 8, 18, 40, 42, 73, 81, and 83.

Tram line 2 New Year's Eve departures:

Departures from Laikmaa in both directions: 00:30, 00:50, 01:10, 01:30, 01:50, 02:10, 02:30, 02:50, 03:10.

New Year's Eve bus line departures (from city center):

Bus 1 (departures from Hobujaama on Narva maantee):

00:45, 01:15, 01:45, 02:15, 02:45.

Bus 5 (toward Männiku): Departures from Viru:

00:40, 01:10, 01:40, 02:10, 02:40, 03:10.

Bus 5 (toward Metsakooli): Departures from Viru:

00:30, 01:00, 01:30, 02:00, 02:30, 03:00.

Bus 8 (in both directions): Departures from Balti jaam:

00:45, 01:15, 01:45, 02:15, 02:45.

Bus 18 (departures from Viru):

00:30, 00:45, 01:15, 01:45, 02:15, 02:45.

Bus 40 (in both directions): Departures from Estonia on Teatri väljak:

00:30, 00:40, 01:00, 01:20, 01:40, 02:00, 02:20, 02:40, 03:00.

Bus 42 (in both directions): Departures from Estonia on Estonia pst:

00:30, 00:45, 01:00, 01:15, 01:30, 01:45, 02:00, 02:15, 02:30, 02:45, 03:00.

Bus 73 (toward Kopli liinid): Departures from Viru:

00:30, 01:00, 01:30, 02:00, 02:30, 03:00.

Bus 73 (toward Vana-Lõuna): Departures from Viru:

00:35, 01:05, 01:35, 02:05, 02:35, 03:05.

Bus 81 (departures from Kaubamaja):

00:45, 01:15, 01:45, 02:15, 02:45.

Bus 83 (departures from Kaubamaja):

00:30, 01:00, 01:30, 02:00, 02:30, 03:00.

Real-time departures for routes passing through the city center may vary from the scheduled times.

For schedules, routes, and stops, visit the website at transport.tallinn.ee.

