Tallinn waste stations closed on Christmas holidays and New Year's Day

Lilleküla Circular Economy Center.
Lilleküla Circular Economy Center. Source: Ellen Rudi
All Tallinn's waste stations and the Lilleküla Circular Economy Center will be closed on Christmas Eve (December 24), Christmas holidays (December 25 and 26), and New Year's Day (January 1).

According to a City of Tallinn press release, those wishing to dispose of unnecessary items at home before the end of the year, are advised to visit Tallinn Circular Economy Center's waste stations and the Lilleküla Circular Economy Center before the Christmas holidays.

On Monday, December 23, the waste stations will be open according to their winter schedule from 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., while the Lilleküla Circular Economy Center opens from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information about Tallinn's waste disposal facilities is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

