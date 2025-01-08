Haapsalu officials in dispute with YIT over street reconstruction issues

City officials in the western Estonian town of Haapsalu are locked in a dispute with construction firm YIT over reported errors in work done to a street which may require a full re-work, Maaleht reported.

Haapsalu Deputy Mayor Innar Mäesalu told Lääne Elu at the end of November that the city government is in a dispute with the builder because the company refuses to acknowledge its mistakes in work done on Posti tänav, central Haapsalu's main thoroughfare.

The municipality has ordered an independent review from the firm T-Konsult, to determine whether YIT AS used the correct construction technology in the work.

Design Director at T-Konsult, Riho Eichfuss, said: "There were violations of construction technology during the construction of the road."

These can be fixed, he added.

"In general, everything is possible — it's just a matter of cost," Eichfuss said.

The review revealed that the builder violated construction technology standards when laying the cobblestone pavement on Posti, Maaleht reported, citing regional daily Lääne Elu.

The renovation cost €3.65 million, of which €1 million came from state roadbuilding support funds.

