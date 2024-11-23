Haapsalu seeks answers over expensive cobblestone pavement defects

The cobblestone pavement on Posti tänav in Haapsalu, relaid during a €3.6 million reconstruction of the area in 2022, is already deteriorating.

The city government has commissioned an expert analysis from the company T-Konsult, with the results expected in December.

Deputy Mayor Innar Mäesalu said the review was ordered because the city government and the road's construction contractor, YIT Eesti, have differing opinions on the potential causes of the pavement issues.

"The review should clarify whether the construction methods were appropriate or if it's a construction defect. Alternatively, if it's not a construction defect, it might be due to natural factors. The road is under a five-year warranty until summer 2027," Mäesalu explained.

The official emphasized the city wants to address the issue now rather than in the future to avoid costly repairs.

The street connects Haapsalu's center to its old town and is a main thoroughfare in the town.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!