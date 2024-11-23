X!

Haapsalu seeks answers over expensive cobblestone pavement defects

News
Posti tänava.
Posti tänava. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

The cobblestone pavement on Posti tänav in Haapsalu, relaid during a €3.6 million reconstruction of the area in 2022, is already deteriorating.

The city government has commissioned an expert analysis from the company T-Konsult, with the results expected in December.

Deputy Mayor Innar Mäesalu said the review was ordered because the city government and the road's construction contractor, YIT Eesti, have differing opinions on the potential causes of the pavement issues.

"The review should clarify whether the construction methods were appropriate or if it's a construction defect. Alternatively, if it's not a construction defect, it might be due to natural factors. The road is under a five-year warranty until summer 2027," Mäesalu explained.

The official emphasized the city wants to address the issue now rather than in the future to avoid costly repairs.

The street connects Haapsalu's center to its old town and is a main thoroughfare in the town.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:54

Haapsalu seeks answers over expensive cobblestone pavement defects

12:57

Tallinn plans to plant a tree for every baby born in the capital

11:21

Report: Estonia must become more hospitable to attract more tourists

10:25

Baltic state's largest solar park under construction in Estonia

09:54

Tartu's 2025 budget reduced by 10 percent

09:27

Drivers urged to postpone non-essential journeys in Pärnu County

08:52

Employers may be given powers to make flexible agreements with staff

22.11

Uus-Kiviõli oil shale mine developers expect increase in mining capacity

22.11

Theorbo virtuoso Matthew Wadsworth to ERR: I discovered this instrument by accident

22.11

Several injured in six-vehicle accident in Toila Municipality Updated

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

22.11

Tallinn to move forward with 'main street' redesign plan

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.11

Several injured in six-vehicle accident in Toila Municipality Updated

22.11

Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens

22.11

Old Harbor tramline to open November 29

20.11

Nordica files for bankruptcy

21.11

Tallinn plans to build two tunnels under Kristiine junction viaduct

21.11

Half of Estonian residents support linking benefits to income

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo