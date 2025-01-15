X!

Russia adds Estonian foreign ministry official to entry ban list

News
Minna-Liina Lind.
Minna-Liina Lind. Source: Välisministeerium
News

Moscow has banned Estonian official Minna Liina Lind from entering the Russian Federation after her work to block Russian officials from traveling to Europe, it was reported this week.

Russia accuses Lind, the Ministry of Foreign Affair's undersecretary for global affairs, of "systemic Russophobia" for pushing for bans on Russian officials traveling to Europe and isolating the country in international forums, Lind wrote on social media on Tuesday.

This includes Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who was scheduled to attend the meeting of OSCE foreign ministers in Malta in December 2024.

However, her visa was revoked after three member states – Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia – objected, the Times of Malta reported last month.

"If [Russian] officials including Ms Zakharova would like to travel to Europe, [Russia] should stop war of aggression against [Ukraine]," she wrote.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Lind has been added to the "exclusive list" on Wednesday.

"Our UnderSec for Global Affairs Minna Liina Lind has been added to an exclusive list of people who have been banned to enter Russia because of their unwavering support for Ukraine & raising the cost of aggression for Russia. Estonia will stand with Ukraine until victory."

Editor: Helen Wright

