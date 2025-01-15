X!

Competition Authority gives go ahead for Helenius' acquisition of Estonia Farmid

News
OÜ Estonia Farmid's Kõrtsi dairy farm.
OÜ Estonia Farmid's Kõrtsi dairy farm. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The Competition Authority has given the go ahead for the acquisition of Estonia Farmid, one of Estonia's largest agricultural companies, by Joakim Helenius' company Trigon Capital.

The transaction will lead to the creation of one of the largest agricultural groups in the Baltics.

Trigon Capital currently has 6800 hectares of farmland and 3,500 dairy cows. The Estonia Farms group has 9,300 hectares of arable land and 2,700 dairy cows.

The parties did not disclose the final price of the transaction. Helenius said only that it would be somewhere between €1 million and €100 million.

---

Editor: Merili Nael, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Competition Authority gives go ahead for Helenius' acquisition of Estonia Farmid

