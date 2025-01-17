X!

Newly-privatized Operail resumes transporting goods to Russia

News
An Operail loco at a crossing in Estonia.
An Operail loco at a crossing in Estonia. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

At the end of 2024, railway company Operail was privatized, as the state wanted to cease business with Russia. Now, as a private company, Operail is once again transporting goods to Russia, something the Estonian state cannot prohibit under the current sanctions.

Operail ceased transporting goods to Russia and other business in 2023 following a government order. However, the company, which had been state-owned, was privatized in December last year. The move meant the Estonian state exited the rail freight and rolling stock maintenance business.

This year, Operail will continue operating as a private company and transport freight from its former partner Baltic Oil Service to Russia.

Vjatšeslav Spirin, the head of Baltic Oil Service, did not want to appear on camera, but said what he had said to the media in the past remains valid.

Two years ago, Spirin told Estonian business outlet Äripäev that when the state imposed the ban, it was Latvian state railways that began transporting their goods in Operail's place. Now Operail is in private hands, it can resume transporting its goods once again.

Operail is owned by Tiigi Keskus, which also owns Tartu Mill. The company is run by Merle Kurvits, who also ran it when it was state-owned. Kurvits said that because rail freight volumes are very low in Estonia, Operail will work hard to win every tender.

"As part of this, we are transporting palm oil from Indonesia within Estonia, from the port of Paldiski to the border station of Koidula. We fully appreciate that sanctions against Russia are understandable, but if they are to be applied, they should be equal for all shippers. After all, if we were out of a job, the company would go out of business and workers would have to be laid off, while a competitor could easily take over the operation," Kurvits said.

According to Estonian Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet, the state the state was planning to end freight transport to Russia in any case. The view was also taken that it was unethical for the Estonian state to transport goods from Russia.

"As a businessman, I wouldn't do something like that, and I think it was right that the state, as the owner of Operail, didn't do it. If we are going to tighten up the sanctions regime on all kinds of shipments, then it should be done in coordination with Latvia, Lithuania and, ideally Poland and Finland, even though the Finnish border is closed. So that it isn't the case that if we ban something, those same goods just go through Latvia," Svet said.     

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17.01

Newly-privatized Operail resumes transporting goods to Russia

17.01

Gallery: Three NATO vessels arrive in Tallinn

17.01

Estonian duo Männamaa and Lepik finish 13th in Dakar Rally

17.01

Acquisition of land for Tallinn-Pärnu highway reconstruction stalls

17.01

Thrilling win means division survival for Estonia's U20 Ice hockey team

17.01

Ott Tänak targets first Monte Carlo win as 2025 WRC season kicks off

17.01

Kesklinn mayor: Plans to close Narva maantee turn to Kadriorg not final

17.01

EDF colonel: North Korean artillery has reached the front line

17.01

UK's Duke of Edinburgh visits Estonia

17.01

Tallinn City Museum to open new permanent exhibition

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.01

Estonia's population fell by 5,400 in 2024, as birth rate and migration slow

16.01

Statistics: Far fewer people in their 20s living in Estonia now than in 2014

17.01

Business federation chief: Food prices rising because there are too many stores

17.01

Military exercise to take place in Tallinn next week

16.01

US soldiers from 7th Cavalry Regiment move into €21-million Võru barracks

17.01

Elron to start testing Tartu-Riga train connection in Latvia

17.01

Decline in Estonia's workforce slows amid demographic, sectoral shifts

16.01

Estonia planning €100 million oil shale explosives plant

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo