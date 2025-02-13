X!

Elering preparing to dismantle old Estonia-Russia power lines

Electricity pylons.
Electricity pylons. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Electricity system operator Elering has begun preparations for dismantling the power lines between Estonia and Russia. On Tuesday, the Tartu-Pskov power line was disconnected in southeastern Estonia, and by Wednesday, disconnection had reached the Narva Reservoir.

Two power lines from Russia cross the Narva Reservoir that were built in the 1960s. Electricity transmission through these lines was cut off during the desynchronization process on Saturday, but the actual separation took place on Wednesday of this week.

"Today is a very symbolic day — our real disconnection from the Russian power grid. We need to disconnect the wires from the masts. Right now, we are unfastening the conductor loops to prepare for the dismantling of the lines," Andrus Veeleid, Elering's line operation manager, told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Before disconnection, an agreement was reached with Russia's Kingisepp substation about the deactivation and grounding of the lines. After that, the masts on the Estonian side will be pulled down, and only then can the conductor loops be removed. Once this is done, the power lines can be safely dismantled.

"Dismantling the lines means that the existing infrastructure — wires, cables, masts, and foundations — will be taken down, leaving behind a beautiful natural environment," Veeleid said.

The dismantling of the power lines crossing the Narva Reservoir is expected to begin in the summer and be completed next year.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

