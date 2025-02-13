X!

Audit Office to investigate unspent state budget funds

News
Ministry of Finance.
Ministry of Finance. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The National Audit Office will conduct an audit on the reasons and impact of unspent state budget funds, as well as the use of these funds in the following budget year.

Chief Auditor of the National Audit Office, Märt Loite told ministries the purpose of the audit is to determine which portion of the funds allocated for use in 2024 remained unused, for what reasons, and how this affects the achievement of the governing area's objectives.

The audit will analyze how the governing area takes into account the non-use and (partial) carryover of funds when planning the next state budget and the state's budget strategy, including in the preparation of the governing area's budget request.

The audit will be conducted by Loite and Ermo Liedemann, with the report scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

Anna Gret Asi instrumental in Oklahoma State win over Arizona

12:29

Opposition: Energy decisions should not be made on ideological grounds

11:55

Minister: Estonia's traffic safety program has failed

11:55

Foreign minister: Trump cannot exclude Europe when making peace in Ukraine

11:25

Audit Office to investigate unspent state budget funds

10:53

Cryptocurrency businessmen extradited to US may be returned to Estonia, lawyers say

10:25

Elering preparing to dismantle old Estonia-Russia power lines

09:57

New driving exam theory questions lead to a slight decline in pass rates

09:35

MP: Trump-Putin conversation reminiscent of 1938 Munich Agreement Updated

09:29

Fire breaks out at accommodation facility in Tallinn, 30 affected

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.02

Ryanair cuts routes, cancels flights from Tallinn Airport

12.02

10 takeaways from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2025

12.02

Minister: US has been interested in Estonia's rare earth metals for years now

12.02

Baltic states' electricity prices surge due to low renewables, high gas prices

09:35

MP: Trump-Putin conversation reminiscent of 1938 Munich Agreement Updated

11.02

Electricity prices will be exceptionally high on Wednesday

11.02

Top US Army unit fully arrived at Estonia's Camp Reedo

12.02

Tallinn Airport: Lack of aircraft is also a problem for other airlines

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo