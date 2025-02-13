Audit Office to investigate unspent state budget funds

The National Audit Office will conduct an audit on the reasons and impact of unspent state budget funds, as well as the use of these funds in the following budget year.

Chief Auditor of the National Audit Office, Märt Loite told ministries the purpose of the audit is to determine which portion of the funds allocated for use in 2024 remained unused, for what reasons, and how this affects the achievement of the governing area's objectives.

The audit will analyze how the governing area takes into account the non-use and (partial) carryover of funds when planning the next state budget and the state's budget strategy, including in the preparation of the governing area's budget request.

The audit will be conducted by Loite and Ermo Liedemann, with the report scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

--

