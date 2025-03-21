Unions call on coalition to ensure equal treatment for migrant workers

The Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL) has called on the parties engaged in coalition negotiations to grant public sector employees the right to strike, reduce the value-added tax on essential goods, and ensure clear employment relationships for platform workers, many of whom are migrant workers.

"Working conditions and wages should be determined through negotiations between employers and employees. The state's role is to support social dialogue and facilitate collective agreements to ensure fairer wage conditions and prevent labor disputes," EAKL stated on Friday.

Even with flexible work arrangements, social guarantees must remain in place, including the right to fair compensation for overtime, the trade union confederation said.

Public sector employees must also have the opportunity to negotiate their working conditions and strike if necessary, it said.

EAKL chair Kaia Vask added: "If the government wants to simplify public services and transfer some responsibilities to the private sector, this must go hand in hand with strengthening the rights of civil servants and public employees. The key here is concluding more collective agreements and granting public sector workers the right to strike."

The trade unions also propose that coalition partners reduce the tax burden on low-wage earners and lower the VAT on essential goods to ease the cost-of-living pressures on family budgets. They also stress the need to combat tax evasion and impose stricter sanctions on businesses that pay wages under the table.

"Migrant workers must be treated equally with local employees, their exploitation must be prevented, and potential social tensions reduced as a result. Platform workers, many of whom are also migrant workers, must be provided with clear employment relationships and social guarantees to prevent them from falling into uncertainty," EAKL stated.

