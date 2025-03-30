X!

ERR in Donetsk Oblast: Residents of front line towns reluctant to leave

A damaged apartment building in Lyman.
A damaged apartment building in Lyman. Source: Kristjan Svirgsden/ERR
Although Russian forces are advancing in Donbas, residents of towns near the front line are reluctant to leave their homes. An "Aktuaalne kaamera" news crew visited Lyman, where fierce battles are taking place nearby.

Lyman has survived yet another winter of war. The town is located just a few kilometers from the front line and is constantly under fire.

"The situation is difficult. The enemy is trying to get closer to Lyman. They are using their usual tactics, which is terrorizing peaceful towns. The city and its suburbs are constantly bombed with guided bombs, missiles and from multiple rocket launchers. As always, they turn the locals' lives into a nightmare," said Jevhen, an officer with the 115th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

However, it seems that the people who have stayed in the town have become accustomed to this nightmare. Vera tries to follow news reports, which increasingly speak of a possible ceasefire.

"They keep talking about negotiations, but nothing comes of it. If an agreement is made, it should be implemented, but they just keep pushing everything into the future," said Vera.

Gas, water and fuel have long been unavailable in Lyman. However, there is at least electricity in the house, which helped Vera survive the winter.

"We survived because the winter was mild. As long as the heater is by your side, it's warm. As soon as you turn it off, you pull a blanket over yourself and sleep in your clothes. I just have no words," Vera said.

Literally just a few blocks away from Vera's home, cameraman Kristjan Svirgsden discovered a small shop whose selection rivals any supermarket. It opened the year before last, after Lyman was liberated from Russian occupation.

"At first, when we opened the store, about a year and a half ago, there were more people. Now there's more bombing and many people have left. There are fewer people. But as many customers as we have, we naturally serve them," said Larissa.

The shop is located in the basement, which is a significant advantage in Lyman.

"This is a safe place for customers. When there's bombing, people come here to the basement to wait until the glide bombs, air raid, multiple rocket launchers or whatever it is, are over," said Larissa.

However, Jevhen advises the local residents not to be deceived by the underground abundance or hopes for a quick ceasefire.

"You need to leave. It will be calmer for everyone that way. It will be calmer for the soldiers because they know that civilians are not at risk and we won't put them in danger. And overall, you have to think about your life," said Jevhen.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Marko Tooming

