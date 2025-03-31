ERR in Kharkiv: Drone battle over ERR news crew

Kharkiv came under yet another large-scale drone attack by Russia on Saturday. The "Aktuaalne kaamera" news crew experienced it firsthand.

Saturday's Russian attack on Kharkiv left two people dead and more than 30 injured. Life in Kharkiv today feels like a lottery — no one knows when or where the next Shahed drone will fall.

"Every day they fall in different parts of the city. One hit our district for the first time. At the beginning of the war, one fell too, but a bit farther away. Now they come every day," said Natalia.

One of the drones also crashed onto a street in the city center on Saturday. More than ten people were injured, but fortunately, no one was killed. Ivan, a café owner, managed to dash from his car into the café just in time to take cover.

"It was a powerful explosion. All sorts of debris hit me in the head," Ivan recalled. "For a moment, I lost my vision and hearing. We had to shout to communicate. I was yelling to my employees, 'Are you alive?' We were very close to each other, but we couldn't see or hear one another."

Ivan said he wouldn't be speaking with the news crew had he stayed in his car for just five seconds longer.

"Everything was in ruins; it was impossible to get out of the café. Through the rubble, I could see my car burning," he said.

Anton Aleksejev and Kristjan Svirgsden also had a turbulent night. Around eight drones were shot down over the house where the news crew was staying along with Ukrainian soldiers.

