X!

ERR in Kharkiv: Drone battle over ERR news crew

News
ERR's Anton Aleksejev in Kharkiv.
ERR's Anton Aleksejev in Kharkiv. Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"
News

Kharkiv came under yet another large-scale drone attack by Russia on Saturday. The "Aktuaalne kaamera" news crew experienced it firsthand.

Saturday's Russian attack on Kharkiv left two people dead and more than 30 injured. Life in Kharkiv today feels like a lottery — no one knows when or where the next Shahed drone will fall.

"Every day they fall in different parts of the city. One hit our district for the first time. At the beginning of the war, one fell too, but a bit farther away. Now they come every day," said Natalia.

One of the drones also crashed onto a street in the city center on Saturday. More than ten people were injured, but fortunately, no one was killed. Ivan, a café owner, managed to dash from his car into the café just in time to take cover.

"It was a powerful explosion. All sorts of debris hit me in the head," Ivan recalled. "For a moment, I lost my vision and hearing. We had to shout to communicate. I was yelling to my employees, 'Are you alive?' We were very close to each other, but we couldn't see or hear one another."

Ivan said he wouldn't be speaking with the news crew had he stayed in his car for just five seconds longer.

"Everything was in ruins; it was impossible to get out of the café. Through the rubble, I could see my car burning," he said.

Anton Aleksejev and Kristjan Svirgsden also had a turbulent night. Around eight drones were shot down over the house where the news crew was staying along with Ukrainian soldiers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Valner Väino

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:52

Ida-Viru County local governments to shift village-dividing borders

10:10

EDF colonel: Ukraine in control of up to 70 square kilometers of Kursk Oblast

10:08

ERR in Kharkiv: Drone battle over ERR news crew

09:36

How will the stripping of voting rights affect integration in Estonia?

08:58

Electric mopeds spark a wave of complaints in Tallinn

08:45

Clients looking to pay cash left high and dry in Estonian state agencies

30.03

Market price of electricity to hit €770 in Estonia Monday

30.03

Riina Sikkut: Ministerial post not one for praise and admiration

30.03

Tallinn city architect: There is light at the end of the tunnel for Linnahall

30.03

Adam Cullen: Am I a danger to my community in Estonia as a US citizen?

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.03

Adam Cullen: Am I a danger to my community in Estonia as a US citizen?

30.03

Market price of electricity to hit €770 in Estonia Monday

30.03

Tallinn city architect: There is light at the end of the tunnel for Linnahall

30.03

Tallinn planning to build new schools as population grows

28.03

Wolt, Bolt say not responsible for unroadworthy courier vehicles

26.03

Estonia amends Constitution to strip Russian, Belarusian citizens of right to vote

08:58

Electric mopeds spark a wave of complaints in Tallinn

27.03

UK daily: Fears in Estonia over downsized British troop deployment

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo