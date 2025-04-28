Sick leave certificates for burnout increased rapidly in 2024

Sick leave certificates issued for burnout have significantly increased in Estonia over the last year, data from the Labor Inspectorate's annual report shows. Additionally, 25 percent of complaints made to the agency are related to foreign workers.

Last year, incapacity benefits paid for burnout totaled €844,870. This is almost three times higher than in 2023, when payments amounted to €365,691.

"This may indicate that the workload has become unbearable or that people have become more aware of their mental health and are seeking medical help earlier than before," the report says.

"If the situation continues at the same pace, the related costs may increase even further, and more problems could arise in the labor market with employees facing long-term incapacity for work," it continues.

The data shows burnout mainly affects working-age people, and the highest risk group is employees aged 30 to 39.

Data for mental health treatment shows there has been an increase in every age group. In 2024, there were as many as 275,465 cases related to mental health, which is 157,406 more than the previous year.

14 workplace accidents ended in death

There were 3,384 workplace accidents, an average of nine a day, last year. Some cases are still being clarified.

Fourteen workplace accidents ended in death. Over the past 30 years, 753 people have lost their lives at work.

In addition, there were nearly 460 accidents where the employee did not require sick leave. These figures only account for incidents reported by employers or doctors. It is estimated that twice as many workplace accidents occur.

Thirty-one percent of workplace accidents took place in large and medium-sized enterprises, companies with 50 or more employees.

Twenty-two percent occurred in small enterprises, and 16 percent in micro-enterprises. However, the highest number of fatal workplace accidents were recorded in micro- and small enterprises.

"Large companies usually report all workplace accidents, following occupational health and safety requirements, whereas in smaller companies there may be a tendency to conceal workplace accidents, which can generally endanger employee safety in the working environment," the annual report states.

The number of reported workplace accidents has significantly increased since 1995, but this does not mean workplace safety has worsened. Instead, it could suggest that awareness of the need to report an incident has increased.

Workplace accidents becoming more costly

The total number of workplace accidents rose in 2024, but the number of sick days taken in connection with incidents slightly decreased.

However, the same cannot be said about the cost of workplace accidents. Every year, workplace accidents cost the state, society, and employers more and more.

While four years ago the average daily compensation for a workplace accident was €37, today it is €48.

In most cases, employees stay away from work for up to 30 days due to a workplace accident, but in almost a third of cases, the employee is absent for more than a month. More than 30 employees were away from work for over half a year last year.

"An employee temporarily away from work means that their tasks must be covered by other employees or a replacement must be found, which in turn increases both wage and training costs," the report explains.

Costs for the state's social security system also rise as expenses connected to medical treatment, permanent incapacity, death, rehabilitation, and administration need to be paid out.

On a positive note, the number of accidents where an employee was forced to stay away from work for more than 30 days decreased by 11 percent. This indicates that the number of accidents involving serious physical injuries is falling.

Who is involved in workplace accidents and why do they happen?

Safety warnings at a construction site. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Looking at the overall figures, the highest number of workplace accidents over the year was registered in the trade sector, which has a large number of employees. This naturally leads to a higher number of accidents.

The most common cause of accidents was when an employee lost control of a tool, vehicle, or animal.

The second highest number of workplace accidents – 992 – were connected to slipping, tripping, and falling. Although these incidents may initially seem minor, many resulted in serious injuries. The longest incapacity leave lasted 309 calendar days. Common causes included excessive objects on walkways, slippery and wet floors, or rushing.

In third place were injuries resulting from physical exertion, which numbered 394 cases. Often, employees overestimate their abilities and lift heavy objects in the wrong position or too abruptly. The most common injuries are sprains or strains of the back, wrist, and ankle.

The construction industry also has one of the highest levels of accidents. The most common the failure to use personal protective equipment, even though it is mandatory.

In 2024, over 700 construction companies were inspected, and only 8 percent of them were found to have no deficiencies. In total, there were 289 workplace accidents in the sector last year.

Every fourth application related to foreign labor

The annual report notes that more foreign workers have entered the Estonian labor market. This is evident from the calls and emails received by the Labor Inspectorate's advisors.

In 2024, the number of clarification requests in English increased, while the number of requests in Russian decreased. Inquiries came both from European Union member states and, for example, from South America.

Of the 2,411 labor dispute applications received last year, 621 — or 25 percent — were related to foreign labor. This was an increase of 137 cases compared to 2023.

Sixty-five percent of the applications involved wage claims, and every second application involved claims for compensation and vacation pay.

Every fifth application disputed the termination of an employment contract, and nearly 10 percent of applications demanded the recognition of an employment relationship.

The total sum of the claims amounted to €5.5 million.

Construction, transportation and storage, and administrative and support services were the most problematic sectors.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!