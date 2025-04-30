X!

No major new roadbuilding investments in the coming years

News
Kuldar Leis.
Kuldar Leis. Source: Government Office
News

Minister of Regional Affairs and Infrastructure Kuldar Leis acknowledged that major new investments in road infrastructure can only be considered after 2027, when the current European Union budget period ends and the next one begins.

A recent analysis by the Transport Administration revealed that only half the necessary funding is currently available to maintain Estonia's roads. Speaking on the ETV morning program "Terevisioon" on Wednesday, Minister of Regional Affairs and Infrastructure Kuldar Leis said that road construction is a long-term process and major changes cannot happen overnight.

"The downside is that the current EU funding period runs through 2027 and is already fully allocated, so no additional money will be coming from there. The good news is that starting in 2028, it will be possible to request substantial funding to develop the three main corridors — toward Pärnu, Tartu and Narva," Leis said.

According to the minister, the Tartu corridor will not receive funding in the near future. However, three sections along the Pärnu route are either underway or set to begin soon, which will result in roughly 40 kilometers of new four-lane (2+2) roads. These are projects based on decisions that were made long ago.

Leis acknowledged that the more critical situation lies with gravel and smaller roads, especially near the border areas in South and East Estonia.

"This is also a security issue. The question is whether people will continue to live near the border."

Leis noted that a major mistake in previous years was the lack of ready-made project plans when EU funding became available. For this reason, he is encouraging not only the Transport Administration but also local governments to prepare road projects in advance so that, when funding does become available, construction can begin without delay.

The minister also expressed hope that when discussions begin in August and September to draft next year's state budget, the importance of road construction will be taken into account.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Urmet Kook

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:48

SEB to relocate Baltics headquarters to new harbor area development

17:16

Prosecution to challenge police executives' acquittal

16:54

Estonia goes down 2-1 against Lithuania in World Championship clash

16:27

5MIINUST to give free live show on Tartu's Kaarsild Wednesday evening

16:19

Expert: Spain, Portugal outage shows need for sync between production and consumption

16:07

Economist: Banks' Q1 profit statistics down to reporting differences

15:55

Soviet emblem removed from Tallinn's Russian Cultural Center

15:49

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

15:45

Estonia prepared to send 'coalition of the willing' forces to Ukraine, says PM Updated

15:21

Jaak Tõrs: Are bank profits big or small in Estonia?

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

09:33

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

29.04

Tallinn fires Tondiraba Ice Hall director Elena Glebova over fraud charges

28.04

Analyst: Price of electricity far beyond Finland's keeping investments out of Estonia

29.04

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

15:45

Estonia prepared to send 'coalition of the willing' forces to Ukraine, says PM Updated

29.04

Hidden in socks and underwear, seed smuggling blossoms on Russian-Estonian border

29.04

Energy experts: Major power outage unlikely in Estonia

29.04

British stars Morcheeba announce free Tallinn Day concert

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo