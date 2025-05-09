TalTech reelects Tiit Land as rector for second time

TalTech's 11-member board elected Tiit Land as the university's rector on Friday. This marks Land's second term in the position.

The candidates for rector were the Land and academic Professor Tarmo Soomere. A two-thirds majority vote was required to win.

Land has said that his focus for the new term will be to support high-tech industry, which can help elevate Estonia's economy to the next level, and the defense industry, whose rapid development demonstrates both Estonia's will to defend itself and its ability to launch and scale major new projects.

He also aims to promote the use of artificial intelligence in education and research.

Land earned his PhD from Stockholm University in 1994. In 2007, he was appointed professor of chemistry at Tallinn University. From 2011 to 2020, he served as rector of Tallinn University. Since 2020, he has been the rector at TalTech and a member of the board of Stockholm University. Land is also the chair of the Estonian Rectors' Conference.

The university senate has the right to veto the elected rector until June 9. His new term starts in August.

