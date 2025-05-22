Prosecutor demands 17-year prison sentence for pro-Russian politician for treason

State Prosecutor Triinu Olev on Thursday found leading member of the pro-Kremlin KOOS political party Aivo Peterson guilty of treason against the Estonian state and wants to hand out a 17-year prison sentence.

The Prosecutor General's Office is charging Peterson, together with co-defendant Dmitri Roots of treason, and Andrei Andronov of non-violent activity directed against the Republic of Estonia. Since all three are citizens of Estonia, they can be charged with treason.

ERR's Russian-language portal reported that the prosecutor also demanded a 13-year prison sentence for Roots and an 11-year sentence in respect of Andronov.

According to the charge sheet, between October 2022 and March 10, 2023 Peterson and Roots knowingly and in an organized manner assisted persons acting on the instructions of Russian authorities in non-violent actions directed against the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Estonia.

The charges state that the defendants participated in conscious influence activities aimed at creating a political organization supporting and amplifying in Estonia narratives and propaganda messages relating to Russian foreign and security policy. This organization was intended to give Russia the opportunity to endanger Estonia's constitutional order, interfere in Estonia's domestic politics, and influence its foreign policy.

State Prosecutor Olev filed the demands at Harju County Court.

