New €400 million Sopi-Tootsi wind and solar park opens in Pärnu County

Sopi-Tootsi wind farm.
Sopi-Tootsi wind farm. Source: Eesti Energia
The Sopi-Tootsi wind and solar park was officially opened in Pärnu County on Tuesday. The renewable energy park cost almost €400 million in total.

The Sopi-Tootsi wind and solar park was developed by Enefit Green. The park has 38,250-meter wind turbines and around 112 thousand solar panels. It will produce more than 770 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year, which is approximately ten percent of Estonia's total electricity consumption.

Construction of the renewable energy park began 2 years ago, with the first batch of electricity delivered to the grid last fall.

"This is the largest renewable energy site in Estonia, with the largest wind farm in Estonia, and it covers about a tenth of Estonia's total consumption. I would dare to say that it is a very important part of the Estonian electricity system," said Enefit Green Board Chair Juhan Aguraiuja.

"It has often been said here that we have lost a decade when it comes to the development of renewable energy, but when the Tootsi wind farm was first planned in 2012, its output would have been 200 gigawatt-hours per year. Four or five years later it would have been 400 gigawatt-hours per year and now it is 670 gigawatt-hours per year, so in fact we have got a much more powerful, modern and state-of-the-art generation capacity," said Estonian Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt (Reform).

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

