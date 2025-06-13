84th anniversary of June deportations to be marked across Estonia

To mark the 84th anniversary of the Soviet Union deporting thousands of Estonians to Siberian prison camps, several events and ceremonies will be held in Tallinn and Tartu to honor the victims this weekend.

Saturday is Estonia's national Day of Mourning, when the country pauses to reflect on one of the darkest parts of Soviet occupation: deportations.

On June 14, 1941, Soviet officers stormed the homes of Estonians in the middle of the night, ordering them to pack their belongings and leave. Over 10,000 Estonians, deemed "enemies of the state," were packed into cattle cars and taken to prison camps primarily in Siberia and northern Kazakhstan.

Many of those deported were women and children, separated from the men and sent to different camps. Thousands of victims would never return home, with many dying from execution or illness.

Various commemorative events, including a temporary memorial installation and an official ceremony, will take place in the capital to remember those who never returned.

Hans Alver was a war veteran and former mayor of Haapsaalu who was executed in a Soviet prison camp less than one year after being deported on June 14, 1941.

The diary of the former mayor's son, Hans Alver Jr., has been published in the book, "We're Still Alive! Hans Alver Junior's Diary from the Deportation to Siberia 1941–1949." A presentation of the book will be held at 13:00 at the Estonian Memory Institute.

At 3:15 p.m. new name plaques of recently-identified victims will be unveiled at the Maarjamäe Memorial to the Victims of Communism. A representative of the Ministry of Defence will then lay wreaths at the foot of the Officers' Memorial.

The official ceremony will begin at 4 p.m in the Home Garden of the Maarjamäe Memorial, featuring speeches, a prayer, and live music.

An exhibition about the June 1941 deportations was held on Tallinn's Freedom Square on June 14, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

A temporary installation with images and historical information will be set up in Kesklinn's Tammsaare Park from Saturday to Monday. Created by the Estonian Institute of Human Rights and Veiko Tammjärv, the "Wagon of Tears" installation is inspired by the cattle cars that deportees rode on their treacherous journey to Siberia.

Commemorating the tragic events of the June 1941 deportations not only aims to honor the victims, but also brings to light the injustices Estonians endured under occupation.

Tartu also commemorates victims

Tartu will commemorate the victims of the June deportation with a ceremony at the Cornflower monument on Saturday, 14 June at 10 a.m.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) and Luule Mats, representative of Tartu Memento, will speak at the ceremony. A prayer of remembrance will be read by Kristjan Luhamets of Tartu Paulus parish and wreaths will be placed on the Cornflower Monument.

"History has the grace to repeat itself. However, mankind has not been able to turn this gift to its advantage – time and again, terrible and painful mistakes are repeated, destroying countries and nations, families and generations. Only awareness, wisdom and remembrance of history can transform humanity and prevent new tragedies. It all begins with ourselves and our actions," said Urmas Klaas, Mayor of Tartu.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, an exhibition of drawings by artist Hilda Kamdron (1901-1972) from the collection of the Tartu City Museum will be on display at the KGB Cells Museum on Pepleri tänav free of charge.

The exhibition is part of the KUMU Art Museum's exhibition "Vanishing of a City: Hilda Kamdron's Drawings as a Trauma Narrative," and will remain on display in the KGB Cells Museum until June 15. Kamdron's work was hidden from the public in Soviet Estonia for decades, but her drawings recorded the story of Tartu, as it fell into oblivion.

