X!

Estonia to host NATO's military medicine exercise in 2026

News
The medical company of the 1st Infantry Brigade practiced treating combat casualties in Exercise Hedgehog (Siil) 2025.
The medical company of the 1st Infantry Brigade practiced treating combat casualties in Exercise Hedgehog (Siil) 2025. Source: vbl/OR-7 Ardi Hallismaa
News

NATO's only exercise specifically focused on military medicine will be held in Estonia next year and planning began this week in Tallinn.

"Vigorous Warrior 2026" takes place every two years and is organized by the Hungary-based Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine (MILMED COE).

Up to 2,500 military personnel are expected to take part in the exercise, alongside civilian agencies such as the Health Board, the Ministry of Social Affairs, ambulance services, and hospitals across Estonia.

"The goal of the exercise is to practice cooperation between various military medical and civilian units under the most realistic conditions possible, in order to prepare for wartime operations," said Estonian Defense Forces' Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ahti Varblane.

Estonia was chosen as the host due to its "strategic geopolitical position," said Colonel László Fazekas, MILMED COE director.

"The exercise will focus on a collective defense scenario — specifically NATO Article Five — and will incorporate lessons learned from Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," he said.

"The exercise will simulate situations where medical facilities and personnel must operate covertly and under camouflage, since in modern conflict the enemy no longer respects the Geneva Convention, and medical units can become targets," the colonel outlined.  

The planning conference in Tallinn this week was attended by representatives from 29 countries, including both NATO members and partner nations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:11

Justice chancellor: Transport authority can't require on-site license photos

14:34

Survey: Reform-Center coalition in Tallinn unpopular even with own voters

13:53

Fuel prices in Estonia spike amid Israel strikes on Iran

13:32

Watch: Bear and three cubs frolic on camera in Estonia's Lääne-Viru County

13:16

EDF crisis reserve members get water canon riot control training

12:58

Estonian women's épée team miss out on European champs medal in dying seconds

12:34

Expert: Israel and the US don't seem to know what to do with Iran

12:10

Tartu City Council weighs prison rental plan signed by Estonia and Sweden

11:11

Baltic defense zone anti-tank ditch construction underway in southeast Estonia

10:39

Party ratings: Isamaa slips slightly, Center support still steadily growing

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:49

Baltics, Nordics, Poland call for Russian soldier Schengen Zone visa ban Updated

18.06

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference

19.06

Michelin selects 43 Estonian restaurants for 2025 guide

19.06

Traffic modeling reveals roundabout as best solution for Kristiine intersection

19.06

False narratives: How Narva was rebuilt from the ruins of war

19.06

Kaisa Esko: What is making Estonian residents feel insecure?

18.06

Thousands fewer people designated unable to work in Estonia in recent years

19.06

Estonia abandons target to produce 100% of domestic energy renewably

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo