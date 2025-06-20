Estonia to host NATO's military medicine exercise in 2026

NATO's only exercise specifically focused on military medicine will be held in Estonia next year and planning began this week in Tallinn.

"Vigorous Warrior 2026" takes place every two years and is organized by the Hungary-based Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine (MILMED COE).

Up to 2,500 military personnel are expected to take part in the exercise, alongside civilian agencies such as the Health Board, the Ministry of Social Affairs, ambulance services, and hospitals across Estonia.

"The goal of the exercise is to practice cooperation between various military medical and civilian units under the most realistic conditions possible, in order to prepare for wartime operations," said Estonian Defense Forces' Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ahti Varblane.

Estonia was chosen as the host due to its "strategic geopolitical position," said Colonel László Fazekas, MILMED COE director.

"The exercise will focus on a collective defense scenario — specifically NATO Article Five — and will incorporate lessons learned from Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," he said.

"The exercise will simulate situations where medical facilities and personnel must operate covertly and under camouflage, since in modern conflict the enemy no longer respects the Geneva Convention, and medical units can become targets," the colonel outlined.

The planning conference in Tallinn this week was attended by representatives from 29 countries, including both NATO members and partner nations.

